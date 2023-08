Stats suggest that Middlesbrough could make a slow start

Middlesbrough vs Millwall Lions to frustrate Boro The Opta Stat: "Middlesbrough have win their opening league games in just one of their last 14 seasons (D8 L5) and in none of their last eight campaigns..." "Millwall have lost their opening league game in just one of the last nine seasons (W5 D3)" With Chuba Akpom and Jonny Howson having featured infrequently during pre-season due to injuries, Boro might struggle against tough opposition on the opening weekend. The Betfair Bet: Back Millwall Double Chance @ 5/6



Blackburn vs West Brom Points shared at Ewood Park The Opta Stat: "Blackburn ended 2022-23 with a five-game winless streak at Ewood Park (D3 L2), last going longer without a victory on home soil in the EFL between February - April 2021" "West Brom will be starting a third successive season away from home, drawing on MD1 in each of the previous two campaigns" The Betfair Bet: Back Draw in Blackburn vs West Brom @ 17/10



Bristol City vs Preston Entertaining opener at Ashton Gate The Opta Stat: "Only four teams kept more Championship clean sheets than Preston last season (17), although they ended the season shipping 14 goals in their final five matches (D1 L4)" Bristol City have looked sharp during pre-season whereas Preston have made some interesting additions in the final third. This could be a decent watch. The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS in Bristol City vs Preston @ 20/23



Norwich vs Hull Tigers to keep things tight at Carrow Road The Opta Stat: "After winning six of their first nine league games under David Wagner (D1 L2), Norwich won just one of their final 11 games last season (D4 L6), losing each of their last three games in 2022-23" "Hull have won their opening league game in each of the last three seasons, although they come into this game winless in their last 10 league matches away from home (D6 L4)" Liam Rosenior will have his squad extremely well-drilled ahead of the season opener and they might have an advantage over their opponents who finished last season slugglishly. The Betfair Bet: Back Hull Double Chance @ 11/10



Stoke vs Rotherham Action-packed 90 minutes in the Potteries The Opta Stat: "Stoke have won just one of their last 10 league games against Rotherham (D5 L4) with that victory coming in this exact fixture in 2020-21" Stoke will be looking to improve their recent record against the Millers and they are odds-on to take all three points. Nevertheless, Matt Taylor has asked his side to more proactive this season and he's been experimenting with a far more attack-minded approach. The Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Goals & BTTS @ 2.25



Plymouth vs Huddersfield Terriers to make the long trip home empty-handed The Opta Stat: "Plymouth won more league games than any other side across the top four tiers of English football last season (31) and have started three of the last four EFL campaigns with a victory (L1)" "Huddersfield have lost their opening league game in eight of the last 11 seasons (W2 D1)" The Betfair Bet: Back Plymouth to beat Huddersfield @ 11/10



Watford vs QPR Hornets to overpower injury-hit QPR The Opta Stat: "Watford have lost their opening league game to a season in just one of the last 16 campaigns (W9 D6), winning on MD1 in each of the last three seasons since a 0-3 home loss to Brighton in 2019-20" "QPR won just four of their last 30 Championship matches last season (D8 L18)" QPR have suffered a number of defensive injuries during pre-season further weakening a squad which lacks quality. The Betfair Bet: Back Watford to Win and Over 1.5 Goals @ 2.15