Championship Odds: Derby 9/4 for relegation as Rooney appointed manager

Derby County are 3.39/4 for relegation on the Exchange after the Championship club appointed Wayne Rooney as their permanent manager.

The England legend, who is the Three Lions' all-time top goalscorer, has retired from playing so that he can devote himself to management. Rooney earned 120 caps for England, scoring 53 goals, and won five Premier League titles with Manchester United, plus the Champions League in 2008.

Bursting onto the scene

The Liverpool-born striker burst on to the scene with Everton in 2002, scoring a spectacular goal against Arsenal, that made him the youngest ever Premier League scorer and set the tone for stunning strikes that became a feature of his successful career at Manchester United.

He scored a hat-trick on his United debut in 2004 and left in 2017 as their all-time record goalscorer.

He moved back to Everton for a season before joining D.C. United in the US, where he scored 25 goals in 52 appearances. He played 35 matches at Derby County in 2020.

Rooney has been working as Derby's interim manager since the sacking of Phillip Cocu in November. The club sit 22nd in the Championship and Rooney's immediate task is to keep them in the division.

Tomorrow they host Rotherham, the team directly below them, and the Rams are 1.981/1 to give Rooney a winning start at Pride Park.

He has plenty of experience around him, with former-England manager Steve McClaren working as the club's technical director, Liam Rosenior as assistant manager and Shay Given as first-team coach.

Rams 13/2 for top 12 finish

Frank Lampard got his first taste of management at Pride Park and took Derby to the Championship play-offs in 2019. He left to take over at Chelsea and Rooney will be hoping that the Derby job marks the first step on a successful career in management.

Derby are currently the subject of a protracted takeover by Sheikh Khaled, a member of Abu Dhabi's ruling family, which could see Rooney given the funds to build a squad that could challenge for promotion again.

After their difficulties this season their most ambitious target is probably a top-half finish for which you can back Derby at 13/2 on the Sportsbook.

And if you fancy the Rams to kick on next season under Rooney, they're available to back at 100/1 to win the 2021/22 FA Cup.