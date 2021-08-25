To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Dimitar Berbatov

Football Podcast

Championship Latest: Fulham and WBA backed for promotion after strong starts

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored for Fulham at the weekend

What do the Championship odds tell us four games into the 2021/22 season? Max Liu discusses the frontrunners, surprises packages and teams that must do better or face a relegation fight...

The Cottagers are 1.618/13 for promotion by an means while the Baggies are 1.910/11. Bournemouth come next at 3.211/5.

Fulham are the favourites to win the Championship after taking 10 points from their opening four matches of the 2021/22 season.

The west Londoners were the market jollies before the season began and, on the strength of what they've seen so far, bettors have backed them in to 2.942/1 with only West Bromwich Albion 3.7511/4 near them in the title betting.

Check out the chances of all the leading contenders in the Betfair Swing-o-Meter

The Cottagers are 1.618/13 for promotion by any means while the Baggies are 1.910/11. Bournemouth come next at 3.211/5.

Stoke City have surprised a few people so far and are level with Fulham and West Brom on 10 points. The Potters have shortened to 4.216/5 for promotion.

Coventry are 15.014/1 even though they sit fourth on nine points.

Bournemouth 3.211/5, QPR 5.49/2 and Cardiff 6.411/2 were all fancied to be in contention and have made decent starts, taking eight points from a possible 12.

Bettors expect Blades and Forest to recover from poor starts

One of the big surprises has been Sheffield United - and not in a positive way.

They started the season among the title favourites but have drifted to 9.08/1 for promotion after stating with three defeats and a draw. They are second from bottom of the table and, although it's early days, fans will be desperate to see them get more points on the board and stave off the risk of consecutive relegations.

Odds of 13.012/1 in the relegation market indicate bettors think the Blades can turning things around.

For Nottingham Forest, however, things look bleaker. There were some who fancied them to make an overdue assault on the promotion race this season but Forest have lost all four of their matches and fans have called for manager Chris Hughton to be sacked.

Forest are 5.49/2 for relegation.

Rooney's Rams are relegation favourites

Derby County are the shortest price for relegation at 2.1211/10. They have won one, lost one an drawn two of their four matches and sit 14th in the table.

rooney derby 1280.jpg

Bettors appear to believe, however, that the Rams' lack of squad depth means they'll be in the mire soon.

A crunch match against East Midlands rivals Forest on Saturday at 12:30 is huge for both clubs so make sure you read our preview when it goes live on Friday.

Finally, it's been a rude awakening to life back in the second tier for Blackpool. They sit second bottom and are 2.982/1 to go straight back down to League One come May.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

And don’t forget that Match Odds punters across all major European leagues will enjoy No Cash Out Suspensions on their bets this season. T&Cs apply.

English Championship: English Championship (Winner 2021/22)

Show Hide

Friday 6 August, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Fulham
West Brom
Bournemouth
Stoke
QPR
Cardiff
Middlesbrough
Sheff Utd
Birmingham
Barnsley
Coventry
Blackburn
Luton
Bristol City
Millwall
Swansea
Nottm Forest
Preston
Reading
Huddersfield
Derby
Blackpool
Hull
Peterborough
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Championship