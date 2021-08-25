Championship Latest: Fulham and WBA backed for promotion after strong starts

Fulham are the favourites to win the Championship after taking 10 points from their opening four matches of the 2021/22 season.

The west Londoners were the market jollies before the season began and, on the strength of what they've seen so far, bettors have backed them in to 2.942/1 with only West Bromwich Albion 3.7511/4 near them in the title betting.

Stoke City have surprised a few people so far and are level with Fulham and West Brom on 10 points. The Potters have shortened to 4.216/5 for promotion.

Coventry are 15.014/1 even though they sit fourth on nine points.

Bournemouth 3.211/5, QPR 5.49/2 and Cardiff 6.411/2 were all fancied to be in contention and have made decent starts, taking eight points from a possible 12.

Bettors expect Blades and Forest to recover from poor starts

One of the big surprises has been Sheffield United - and not in a positive way.

They started the season among the title favourites but have drifted to 9.08/1 for promotion after stating with three defeats and a draw. They are second from bottom of the table and, although it's early days, fans will be desperate to see them get more points on the board and stave off the risk of consecutive relegations.

Odds of 13.012/1 in the relegation market indicate bettors think the Blades can turning things around.

For Nottingham Forest, however, things look bleaker. There were some who fancied them to make an overdue assault on the promotion race this season but Forest have lost all four of their matches and fans have called for manager Chris Hughton to be sacked.

Forest are 5.49/2 for relegation.

Rooney's Rams are relegation favourites

Derby County are the shortest price for relegation at 2.1211/10. They have won one, lost one an drawn two of their four matches and sit 14th in the table.

Bettors appear to believe, however, that the Rams' lack of squad depth means they'll be in the mire soon.

A crunch match against East Midlands rivals Forest on Saturday at 12:30 is huge for both clubs so make sure you read our preview when it goes live on Friday.

Finally, it's been a rude awakening to life back in the second tier for Blackpool. They sit second bottom and are 2.982/1 to go straight back down to League One come May.