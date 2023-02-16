</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fcardiff-v-reading-tips-stats-and-odds-suggest-close-encounter-welsh-capital-150223-766.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fcardiff-v-reading-tips-stats-and-odds-suggest-close-encounter-welsh-capital-150223-766.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/barcelona-v-manchester-united-tips-back-rashford-lewandowski-and-casemiro-bet-builder-150223-140.html">Barcelona v Manchester United: Rashford, Lewandowski and Casemiro Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/europa-league-tips-seven-best-bets-for-seven-ties-on-thursday-140223-140.html">Europa League Tips: Seven bets for seven ties on Thursday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/who-are-the-premier-league-favourites-city-now-odds-on-after-3-1-win-at-arsenal-150223-205.html">Premier League on Betfair: City now odds-on after 3-1 win at Arsenal</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-back-a-staying-veteran-and-sandown-rookie-on-thursday-160223-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Back a staying veteran and Sandown rookie on Thursday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/kevin-blake-on-the-betfair-ascot-chase-fakir-can-pic-off-dorhy-and-shishkin-150223-288.html">Kevin Blake on the Betfair Ascot Chase: Fakir can Pic off D'Orhy and Shishkin</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-40-1-each-way-double-appeals-for-wednesday-at-dundalk-150223-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: 40/1 each-way double appeals for Wednesday at Dundalk</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/karachi-kings-v-islamabad-united-psl-tips-more-big-runs-expected-150223-194.html">Karachi Kings v Islamabad United PSL Tips: More big runs expected</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/new-zealand-v-england-first-test-tips-tourists-fair-value-to-take-lead-140223-194.html">New Zealand v England First Test Tips: Tourists fair value to take lead</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/new-zealand-v-england-first-test-player-tips-southee-could-shine-in-the-gloom-140223-194.html">New Zealand v England First Test Player Tips: Southee could shine with bat and ball in the gloom</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-snp-leader-odds-robertson-favourite-after-sturgeon-resignation-150223-204.html">Next SNP Leader: Robertson favourite after Sturgeon resignation</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/uk-general-election-odds-labour-majority-backed-after-west-lancs-by-election-100223-204.html">UK General Election: Labour majority backed after West Lancs by-election</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: How bad will the West Lancashire by-election be for the Tories?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-tips-dan-westons-preview-of-this-weeks-three-tournaments-130223-778.html">ATP Tour Tips: Dan Weston's preview of this week's three tournaments</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-djokovic-a-heavy-favourite-to-defeat-tsitsipas-280123-778.html">Australian Open Men's Final Tips: Djokovic a heavy favourite to defeat Tsitsipas</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-final-tips-djokovic-to-win-slow-280123-186.html">Australian Open Final Tips: Djokovic to win slow</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-genesis-invitational-and-thailand-classic-130223-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Genesis Invitational and Thailand Classic</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/the-genesis-invitational-first-round-leader-tips-back-bradley-150223-719.html">The Genesis Invitational First-Round Leader Tips: Back Bradley</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/genesis-invitational-long-odds-golf-tips-world-number-25-overlooked-in-la-140223-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: World number 25 overlooked in LA</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-ireland-v-france-scotland-v-wales-and-england-v-italy-030223-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Ireland v France, Scotland v Wales and England v Italy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Scotland, Wales v Ireland and Italy v France</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-tips-ireland-should-be-bigger-favourites-020223-186.html">Six Nations Tips: Ireland should be stronger favourites</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/super-bowl-2023-odds-eagles-favoured-over-chiefs-100223-205.html">Super Bowl 2023 Odds: Eagles favoured over Chiefs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-lvii-special-bets-player-props-tips-110223-1063.html">Super Bowl LVII tips: The top 10 specials & prop bets for Chiefs v Eagles</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/super-bowl-lvii-betting-tips---bet-builders-for-kansas-city-chiefs-v-philadelphia-eagles-100223-1063.html">Super Bowl LVII: The best five Bet Builders for the big game</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/welsh-open-snooker-betting-preview-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-120223-171.html">Welsh Open Snooker Tips: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/german-masters-snooker-betting-preview-tips-and-predictions-310123-171.html">German Masters Snooker: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/artur-beterbiev-v-anthony-yarde-tips-russian-ko-king-will-dazzle-uk-fight-fans-260123-746.html">Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde: Back Russian KO machine to do it again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/">Football Stats</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Cardiff v Reading: Stats suggest close encounter in Welsh capital</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mark-ohaire/">Mark O'Haire</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-02-16">16 February 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Cardiff v Reading: Stats suggest close encounter in Welsh capital", "name": "Cardiff v Reading: Stats suggest close encounter in Welsh capital", "description": "Championship strugglers Cardiff meet mid-table Reading on Friday night. Betfair writer Mark O'Haire is expecting a close encounter in the Welsh capital.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/cardiff-v-reading-tips-stats-and-odds-suggest-close-encounter-welsh-capital-150223-766.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/cardiff-v-reading-tips-stats-and-odds-suggest-close-encounter-welsh-capital-150223-766.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-16T10:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-16T10:01:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Sabri Lamouchi.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Championship strugglers Cardiff meet mid-table Reading on Friday night. Betfair writer Mark O'Haire is expecting a close encounter in the Welsh capital. Cardiff are the league's lowest goalscorers Reading struggle to score consistently away BTTS No has banked in 37/63 (59%) combined contests Cardiff end winless run late on Late goals from Perry Ng and Callum Robinson gave Sabri Lamouchi his first victory as Cardiff boss as the Bluebirds ended their run of 14 games without a win by beating Birmingham 2-0 at St Andrew's on Tuesday night. In a game of few chances, Ng's brilliant free-kick put Cardiff ahead with just five minutes to play. The Bluebirds extended their advantage in stoppage time when substitute Robinson scored a solo effort to earn the Welsh club a first success since 5 November, lifting Lamouchi's troops three points clear of the Championship relegation zone. With goalkeeper Ryan Allsop rarely tested, Lamouchi was full of praise for his players' performance. He said, "It feels incredible. I'm so happy for my players, happy for the fans, but especially for the players. What a win, what a game, what a performance from them. We changed a lot of things, players, system, but I think they deserve that win." The Bluebirds' bench was bolstered by the pre-match signing of Connor Wickham. But City's starting XI all pointed towards a drastic change in both formation and style. With Ng coming in as the third centre-back and Kion Etete partnering Sory Kaba up top, Cardiff looked to take a direct approach in the Second City, and it paid dividends. Carroll inspires Reading success Andy Carroll's aerial prowess earned Reading their first Championship win of 2023 in midweek as the Royals clinched a late 2-1 triumph at home to relegation-threatened Rotherham. The former Newcastle front man equalised with a towering header after the Millers had broken the deadlock, and was the hero again in the last minute of normal time. Carroll rose once more to power a Femi Azeez cross goalwards, only this time Tyrese Fornah used his head to divert the effort home, ending a six-match streak with a win for Paul Ince's charges. Eyebrows were raised among Reading supporters when Ince opted to name an unchanged side on Tuesday night. Fornah, Azeez and Nesta Guinness-Walker all came off the bench and had positive impacts with Ince admitting the Royals arguably didn't deserve maximum points and appeared laboured at times during the encounter. Ince said, "I'm not sure whether we deserved to win. I thought we started quite well in the first half but then, for some reason, we sort of came off it. At times we looked tired, we looked jaded and we couldn't get to the ball. We needed to get more up the park in the second half and that's what we did. Once we got the first goal, belief came rushing back." Market rates Bluebirds the stronger suit Cardiff have a poor recent league record against Reading with the Bluebirds bagging just a solitary success in their last 12 head-to-head encounters dating back to 2015 (W1-D5-L6). The capital club are also winless in Wales across their past five fixtures with the Royals (W0-D2-L3) and have failed to keep a clean sheet in 10 when welcoming the Berkshire boys. Cardiff [2.12] pocketed only their eighth Championship victory of the campaign in midweek (W8-D8-L16), the bulk of which have been earned against the lesser lights. The Bluebirds have posted a worrisome W4-D5-L15 against sides outside the bottom-seven, whilst only four second-tier clubs have collected fewer home points than the Bluebirds (W4-D5-L7). Reading [4.00] enjoyed a fruitful start to the season, sitting third after 11 rounds of action (W11-D0-L4). But just three Championship clubs have picked up fewer points than the Royals in the following 20 tussles (W5-D5-L10), which includes a miserable run of eight defeats in 11 on their travels (W1-D2-L8), firing blanks in each of their last three away days. [matchPredictions url=" https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/cardiff-city-vs-reading/956238"] Oppose goals in the capital Cardiff are the Championship's lowest goalscorers and have failed to find the back of the net in 15/32 (47%) of their overall league outings this term. However, the Bluebirds have notched in 11 of 16 contests in the Welsh capital, and Sabri Lamouchi's men are entertaining a Reading side with only three shutouts to their name on their travels. Reading have been blanked in half of their overall road trips, have collected the second-fewest points in games as guests, and also scored the second-fewest away goals this season. And so despite positive midweek results for both sides, it makes sense to oppose a high-scoring showdown with Under 2.5 Goals understandably short at [1.68]. Back Both Teams To Score 'No' @ 1.90 1.90 Nevertheless, we can still unearth a value price here with Both Teams To Score 'No' trading at a much more appealing [1.90]. It's a wager that's won in just 37/63 (59%) of the two teams' Championship tussles, and 19/32 (59%) when viewing their respective home and away records thus far.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Sabri%20Lamouchi.jpg", "height": 360, "width": 640 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Mark O'Haire" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Sabri Lamouchi.640x360.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Sabri Lamouchi.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Sabri Lamouchi.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Sabri Lamouchi.640x360.jpg 728w" alt="Sabri Lamouchi - Cardiff"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Cardiff ended a long winless streak in midweek</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Cardiff City vs Reading </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Fri 17 Feb, 20:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Cardiff City vs Reading", "description" : "Cardiff City vs Reading prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Football League - Championship Season 2022/2023 match on 17 February 2023: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Cardiff City vs Reading ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2023-02-17 20:00", "endDate": "2023-02-17 20:00", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/cardiff-v-reading-tips-stats-and-odds-suggest-close-encounter-welsh-capital-150223-766.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Cardiff City Stadium", "address" : "Cardiff City Stadium" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Cardiff City", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Football League - Championship Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Reading", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Football League - Championship Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209957418 " data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"EFL Championship","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.209957418 ","entry_title":"Cardiff v Reading: Stats suggest close encounter in Welsh capital"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209957418%20">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Cardiff%20v%20Reading%3A%20Stats%20suggest%20close%20encounter%20in%20Welsh%20capital&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fcardiff-v-reading-tips-stats-and-odds-suggest-close-encounter-welsh-capital-150223-766.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fcardiff-v-reading-tips-stats-and-odds-suggest-close-encounter-welsh-capital-150223-766.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fcardiff-v-reading-tips-stats-and-odds-suggest-close-encounter-welsh-capital-150223-766.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fcardiff-v-reading-tips-stats-and-odds-suggest-close-encounter-welsh-capital-150223-766.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fcardiff-v-reading-tips-stats-and-odds-suggest-close-encounter-welsh-capital-150223-766.html&text=Cardiff%20v%20Reading%3A%20Stats%20suggest%20close%20encounter%20in%20Welsh%20capital" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Championship strugglers Cardiff meet mid-table Reading on Friday night. Betfair writer Mark O'Haire is expecting a close encounter in the Welsh capital.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Cardiff are the league's lowest goalscorers</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Reading struggle to score consistently away</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>BTTS No has banked in 37/63 (59%) combined contests</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>Cardiff end winless run late on</strong></h2><p></p><p>Late goals from <strong>Perry Ng</strong> and <strong>Callum Robinson</strong> gave <strong>Sabri Lamouchi </strong>his first victory as <strong>Cardiff</strong> boss as the Bluebirds ended their run of 14 games without a win by beating Birmingham 2-0 at St Andrew's on Tuesday night.</p><p>In a game of few chances, Ng's brilliant free-kick put Cardiff ahead with just five minutes to play.</p><p>The Bluebirds extended their advantage in stoppage time when substitute Robinson scored a solo effort to earn the Welsh club a first success since 5 November, lifting Lamouchi's troops three points clear of the Championship relegation zone.</p><blockquote> <p>With goalkeeper Ryan Allsop rarely tested, Lamouchi was full of praise for his players' performance. He said, "It feels incredible. I'm so happy for my players, happy for the fans, but especially for the players. What a win, what a game, what a performance from them. We changed a lot of things, players, system, but I think they deserve that win."</p> </blockquote><p>The Bluebirds' bench was bolstered by the pre-match signing of <strong>Connor Wickham</strong>. But City's starting XI all pointed towards a drastic change in both formation and style.</p><p>With Ng coming in as the third centre-back and <strong>Kion Etete </strong>partnering <strong>Sory Kaba</strong> up top, Cardiff looked to take a direct approach in the Second City, and it paid dividends.</p><h2><strong>Carroll inspires Reading success </strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>Andy Carroll</strong>'s aerial prowess earned <strong>Reading</strong> their first Championship win of 2023 in midweek as the Royals clinched a late 2-1 triumph at home to relegation-threatened Rotherham.</p><p>The former Newcastle front man equalised with a towering header after the Millers had broken the deadlock, and was the hero again in the last minute of normal time.</p><p>Carroll rose once more to power a <strong>Femi Azeez </strong>cross goalwards, only this time<strong> Tyrese Fornah</strong> used his head to divert the effort home, ending a six-match streak with a win for <strong>Paul Ince</strong>'s charges.</p><p>Eyebrows were raised among Reading supporters when Ince opted to name an unchanged side on Tuesday night.</p><p>Fornah, Azeez and Nesta Guinness-Walker all came off the bench and had positive impacts with Ince admitting the Royals arguably didn't deserve maximum points and appeared laboured at times during the encounter.</p><blockquote> <p>Ince said, "I'm not sure whether we deserved to win. I thought we started quite well in the first half but then, for some reason, we sort of came off it. At times we looked tired, we looked jaded and we couldn't get to the ball. We needed to get more up the park in the second half and that's what we did. Once we got the first goal, belief came rushing back."</p> </blockquote><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209957407"><strong>Market rates Bluebirds the stronger suit</strong></a></h2><p></p><p>Cardiff have a poor recent league record against Reading with the Bluebirds bagging just a solitary success in their last 12 head-to-head encounters dating back to 2015 (W1-D5-L6).</p><p>The capital club are also winless in Wales across their past five fixtures with the Royals (W0-D2-L3) and have failed to keep a clean sheet in 10 when welcoming the Berkshire boys.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/cardiff-v-reading/32103628"><strong>Cardiff</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.12</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></a> pocketed only their eighth Championship victory of the campaign in midweek (W8-D8-L16), the bulk of which have been earned against the lesser lights.</p><p>The Bluebirds have posted a worrisome W4-D5-L15 against sides outside the bottom-seven, whilst only four second-tier clubs have collected fewer home points than the Bluebirds (W4-D5-L7).</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/cardiff-v-reading/32103628"><strong>Reading</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.00</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b></a> enjoyed a fruitful start to the season, sitting third after 11 rounds of action (W11-D0-L4).</p><p>But just three Championship clubs have picked up fewer points than the Royals in the following 20 tussles (W5-D5-L10), which includes a miserable run of eight defeats in 11 on their travels (W1-D2-L8), firing blanks in each of their last three away days.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#0054A0;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Cardiff City</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g> <polygon style="fill:#37529C;" points="56.4,158.5 55.8,177.4 174.2,177.4 173.6,158.5 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#37529C;" points="54.2,104.8 58.2,96.5 57.8,111.9 172.2,111.9 171.8,96.5 175.8,104.8 175.8,93 54.2,93 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#37529C;" points="174.6,191.2 55.4,191.2 54.8,210.1 175.2,210.1 "></polygon> <rect x="59.5" y="60.3" style="fill:#37529C;" width="111" height="18.9"></rect> <polygon style="fill:#37529C;" points="57.4,125.7 56.8,144.6 173.2,144.6 172.6,125.7 "></polygon> <rect x="59.5" y="27.6" style="fill:#37529C;" width="111" height="18.9"></rect> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow_00000090282236720248495850000012746513261686882737_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2 C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <rect x="25.7" y="87" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.0755 87.4369)" style="fill:#37529C;" width="8.5" height="41.5"></rect> <rect x="29.2" y="79" transform="matrix(0.4385 -0.8987 0.8987 0.4385 -70.6823 86.4377)" style="fill:#BE4642;" width="9.3" height="41.5"></rect> <path style="fill:#E77568;" d="M58.6,96.4l-4.1,8.3L17.2,86.5l4.1-8.4L58.6,96.4C58.6,96.4,58.6,96.4,58.6,96.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#DBD6D9;" d="M58.6,96.3L21.3,78.1l4.1-8.4l34.7,16.9C59.4,92.2,58.7,96,58.6,96.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#191749;" d="M60.1,86.7L25.4,69.8l4.1-8.4L61,76.8C60.8,80.4,60.5,83.8,60.1,86.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#AAAFC6;" d="M33.5,53l27.7,13.5c0.1,3.5,0,6.9-0.2,10.2L29.4,61.4L33.5,53z"></path> <path style="fill:#EDD9D5;" d="M61.3,66.6L33.5,53l4.1-8.4l22.6,11C60.8,59.1,61.2,62.8,61.3,66.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#EDD9D5;" d="M61.3,66.6c-0.1-3.8-0.4-7.5-1.1-10.9l3.7,1.8c-1,2.9-1.7,6-2.1,9.3L61.3,66.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#A1B3CD;" d="M37.6,44.7l4.1-8.4l12,5.9c0.9,1.1,1.8,2.1,2.5,3.1c1.9,2.7,3.2,6.4,4,10.4L37.6,44.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#A1B3CD;" d="M60.2,55.7c-0.8-4.1-2.1-7.7-4-10.4c-0.7-0.9-1.5-2-2.5-3.1l14,6.8c-1.5,2.5-2.8,5.4-3.8,8.5 L60.2,55.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#66649E;" d="M54,42.6c-4.1-4.9-10.2-10.6-10.2-10.6s3.6-1.6,8.8-3.8l17.5,17.1c-1.8,2.4-3.4,5.2-4.8,8.3L54,42.6 z"></path> <path style="fill:#66649E;" d="M41.7,36.3l2.1-4.4c0,0,5.8,5.4,9.9,10.2L41.7,36.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#C7C0D5;" d="M61.8,24.2l14.5,14.2c-2.1,2-4.3,4.3-6.2,6.9L52.6,28.2C55.3,27,58.5,25.6,61.8,24.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#222668;" d="M61.8,24.2c3.1-1.3,6.3-2.7,9.2-4l12.7,12.5c-2.3,1.4-4.9,3.3-7.5,5.7L61.8,24.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#B7B9DC;" d="M71,20.2c3.5-1.5,6.8-2.9,9.2-4l6.4,6.3c1.1,2.3,2.6,4.5,4.5,6.4c-0.6,0.2-3.6,1.4-7.4,3.8L71,20.2z "></path> <path style="fill:#8E99C6;" d="M80.3,16.2c2.9-1.2,4.7-2,4.7-2l-0.1,0.1c0,2.9,0.7,5.7,1.9,8.2L80.3,16.2z"></path> </g> <g> <rect x="179.6" y="103.5" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.9705 98.7623)" style="fill:#37529C;" width="41.5" height="8.5"></rect> <rect x="175.7" y="95.1" transform="matrix(0.8987 -0.4385 0.4385 0.8987 -23.8555 96.265)" style="fill:#BE4642;" width="41.5" height="9.3"></rect> <path style="fill:#E77568;" d="M171.7,96.4l4.1,8.3l37.3-18.2l-4.1-8.4L171.7,96.4C171.7,96.4,171.7,96.4,171.7,96.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#DBD6D9;" d="M171.7,96.3L209,78.1l-4.1-8.4l-34.7,16.9C170.9,92.2,171.7,96,171.7,96.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#191749;" d="M170.2,86.7L205,69.8l-4.1-8.4l-31.6,15.4C169.5,80.4,169.9,83.8,170.2,86.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#AAAFC6;" d="M196.8,53l-27.7,13.5c-0.1,3.5,0,6.9,0.2,10.2l31.6-15.4L196.8,53z"></path> <path style="fill:#EDD9D5;" d="M169.1,66.6L196.8,53l-4.1-8.4l-22.6,11C169.5,59.1,169.2,62.8,169.1,66.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#EDD9D5;" d="M169.1,66.6c0.1-3.8,0.4-7.5,1.1-10.9l-3.7,1.8c1,2.9,1.7,6,2.1,9.3L169.1,66.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#A1B3CD;" d="M192.7,44.7l-4.1-8.4l-12,5.9c-0.9,1.1-1.8,2.1-2.5,3.1c-1.9,2.7-3.2,6.4-4,10.4L192.7,44.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#A1B3CD;" d="M170.2,55.7c0.8-4.1,2.1-7.7,4-10.4c0.7-0.9,1.5-2,2.5-3.1l-14,6.8c1.5,2.5,2.8,5.4,3.8,8.5 L170.2,55.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#66649E;" d="M176.3,42.6c4.1-4.9,10.2-10.6,10.2-10.6s-3.6-1.6-8.8-3.8l-17.5,17.1c1.8,2.4,3.4,5.2,4.8,8.3 L176.3,42.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#66649E;" d="M188.7,36.3l-2.1-4.4c0,0-5.8,5.4-9.9,10.2L188.7,36.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#C7C0D5;" d="M168.5,24.2L154,38.3c2.1,2,4.3,4.3,6.2,6.9l17.5-17.1C175,27,171.8,25.6,168.5,24.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#222668;" d="M168.5,24.2c-3.1-1.3-6.3-2.7-9.2-4l-12.7,12.5c2.3,1.4,4.9,3.3,7.5,5.7L168.5,24.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#B7B9DC;" d="M159.3,20.2c-3.5-1.5-6.8-2.9-9.2-4l-6.4,6.3c-1.1,2.3-2.6,4.5-4.5,6.4c0.6,0.2,3.6,1.4,7.4,3.8 L159.3,20.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#8E99C6;" d="M150.1,16.2c-2.9-1.2-4.7-2-4.7-2l0.1,0.1c0,2.9-0.7,5.7-1.9,8.2L150.1,16.2z"></path> </g> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:#37529C;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Reading</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Birmingham City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Cardiff City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Cardiff City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Middlesbrough</span></li> <li><span class="team">Hull City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Cardiff City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Luton Town</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Cardiff City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Cardiff City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Millwall</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Cardiff City</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Reading</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Rotherham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sunderland</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Reading</span></li> <li><span class="team">Reading</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Watford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Reading</span></li> <li><span class="team">Stoke City</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Reading</span></li> <li><span class="team">Reading</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Queens Park Rangers</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Cardiff City vs Reading</strong> Friday 17 February, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/cardiff-city-vs-reading/956238">Full stats</a> </div> </div><h2><strong>Oppose goals in the capital</strong></h2><p></p><p>Cardiff are the Championship's lowest goalscorers and have failed to find the back of the net in 15/32 (47%) of their overall league outings this term.</p><p>However, the Bluebirds have notched in 11 of 16 contests in the Welsh capital, and Sabri Lamouchi's men are entertaining a Reading side with only three shutouts to their name on their travels.</p><p>Reading have been blanked in half of their overall road trips, have collected the second-fewest points in games as guests, and also scored the second-fewest away goals this season.</p><p>And so despite positive midweek results for both sides, it makes sense to oppose a high-scoring showdown with <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209957418"><strong>Under 2.5 Goals</strong></a> understandably short at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.68</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Both Teams To Score 'No' @ 1.90</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209957418" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.90</a></div><p>Nevertheless, we can still unearth a value price here with <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209957418"><strong>Both Teams To Score 'No' </strong></a>trading at a much more appealing <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.90</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b>.</p><p>It's a wager that's won in just 37/63 (59%) of the two teams' Championship tussles, and 19/32 (59%) when viewing their respective home and away records thus far.</p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Mark's 2022/23 Profit/Loss</h2> <p>Staked: 55 pts<p>Returned: 55.55 pts</p><p>P/L: +0.55 pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 10 Get 2 on footy accas</h2> <p>You can earn a £2 free bet when you place £10 on football accas or multiples with Betfair. You must opt-in. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKB10G2090223FB">T&Cs apply.</a></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209957418">Back Both Teams To Score ‘No’ @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.90</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></a> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.209957418" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English Championship: Cardiff v Reading (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Friday 17 February, 8.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Under 2.5 Goals</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Under 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.209957418" data-price="1.71" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47972">1.71</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Under 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.209957418" data-price="1.73" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="47972">1.73</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Over 2.5 Goals</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Over 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.209957418" data-price="2.36" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47973">2.36</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Over 2.5 Goals" data-market_id="1.209957418" data-price="2.42" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="47973">2.42</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fcardiff-v-reading-tips-stats-and-odds-suggest-close-encounter-welsh-capital-150223-766.html%23gobet-1.209957418">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fcardiff-v-reading-tips-stats-and-odds-suggest-close-encounter-welsh-capital-150223-766.html%23gobet-1.209957418">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209957418 " data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"EFL Championship","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.209957418 ","entry_title":"Cardiff v Reading: Stats suggest close encounter in Welsh capital"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.209957418%20">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Cardiff%20v%20Reading%3A%20Stats%20suggest%20close%20encounter%20in%20Welsh%20capital&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fcardiff-v-reading-tips-stats-and-odds-suggest-close-encounter-welsh-capital-150223-766.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fcardiff-v-reading-tips-stats-and-odds-suggest-close-encounter-welsh-capital-150223-766.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fcardiff-v-reading-tips-stats-and-odds-suggest-close-encounter-welsh-capital-150223-766.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fcardiff-v-reading-tips-stats-and-odds-suggest-close-encounter-welsh-capital-150223-766.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fcardiff-v-reading-tips-stats-and-odds-suggest-close-encounter-welsh-capital-150223-766.html&text=Cardiff%20v%20Reading%3A%20Stats%20suggest%20close%20encounter%20in%20Welsh%20capital" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-newcastle-to-win-as-part-of-this-92-treble-310123-35.html">The Daily Acca: Newcastle to win as part of this 9/2 treble</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/08/Callum Wilson 21-22 claps 1280-thumb-1280x720-135178-thumb-1280x720-163207.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2022/08/Callum%20Wilson%2021-22%20claps%201280-thumb-1280x720-135178-thumb-1280x720-163207.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-blackpool-to-win-as-part-of-this-132-boost-210123-35.html">The Daily Acca: Blackpool to win as part of this 13/2 boost</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/McCarthy Profile Photo 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/McCarthy%20Profile%20Photo%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/sunderland-v-middlesbrough-tips-back-in-form-boro-in-tees-wear-derby-180123-766.html">Sunderland v Middlesbrough: Back in-form Boro in Tees-Wear derby</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/carrick.450x253.jpeg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/carrick.jpeg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-goals-at-the-emirates-as-part-of-this-61-boost-150223-35.html">The Daily Acca: Goals at the Emirates as part of this 6/1 boost</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Mikel Arteta.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Mikel%20Arteta.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-return-of-the-champions-league-140223-35.html">The Daily Acca: Return of the Champions League</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Harry Kane Spurs away kit 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Harry%20Kane%20Spurs%20away%20kit%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-merseyside-derby-the-highlight-of-this-boosted-treble-130223-35.html">The Daily Acca: Merseyside derby the highlight of this boosted treble</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/a55d6f51d43138473ed9047406546f4c6cbe0dee.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/a55d6f51d43138473ed9047406546f4c6cbe0dee.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">More EFL Championship</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class="active "> EFL Championship </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6520861 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6520861 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6520861={pID:"6520861",width:"300",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6520861:window.ftClick_6520861,ftExpTrack_6520861:window.ftExpTrack_6520861,ft300x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6520861PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6520861); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6520861PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6520861"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6520861;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIEBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumDailyRewardsFlipbook300x600/?"+ft6520861PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6520861.GTimeout);ft6520861PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class='s4:{"uniquetournamentid":"18","c":"leaguetable","l":"en"}'></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li> Cardiff v Reading: Stats suggest close encounter in Welsh capital </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/", "name": "EFL Championship" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/cardiff-v-reading-tips-stats-and-odds-suggest-close-encounter-welsh-capital-150223-766.html", "name": "Cardiff v Reading: Stats suggest close encounter in Welsh capital" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fcardiff-v-reading-tips-stats-and-odds-suggest-close-encounter-welsh-capital-150223-766.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fchampionship%2Fcardiff-v-reading-tips-stats-and-odds-suggest-close-encounter-welsh-capital-150223-766.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <input type="text" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/vaafb692b2aea4879b33c060e79fe94621666317369993" integrity="sha512-0ahDYl866UMhKuYcW078ScMalXqtFJggm7TmlUtp0UlD4eQk0Ixfnm5ykXKvGJNFjLMoortdseTfsRT8oCfgGA==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"79a548230a4c2d15","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2023.2.0","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>