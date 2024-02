Bristol City games rarely escalate

Leeds don't often cut loose away

Unders the value angle

Bristol City 5.204/1 boss Liam Manning felt the Robins let in-form Coventry off the hook on Tuesday night as the two teams played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the East Midlands. City, who are without a win in the league since Boxing Day, scored through Rob Dickie and Nahki Wells but were unable to pick up maximum points despie a positive performance.

Manning said, "I thought we conceded two really soft goals. To go ahead in the 83rd minute and then concede two minutes later makes it feel a little bit like a loss. But the bigger picture is coming here against a side that are in really good form - it's a real positive to come away feeling disappointed not to have won. We just have to be more ruthless."

Manning was hopeful of bringing another forward player to the club before the transfer deadline, although he'll be without new signing Scott Twine for a fortnight through injury. Against Coventry, the Bristol City chief made three changes with Ross McCrorie, Matty James and Tommy Conway moving way for Sam Bell, Joe Williams and Nahki Wells.

Leeds 1.748/11 were pegged back by Plymouth last week as the Whites were held to a 1-1 draw in their FA Cup fourth round tie. Daniel Farke made six changes to his side, resting star man Crysencio Summerville, but still fielding a strong XI with record signing Georginio Rutter, Willy Gnonto, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Ilia Gruev all featuring.

On-loan Bournemouth ace Jaidon Anthony fired Leeds ahead just after the half-hour mark, but Plymouth equalised from a counter-attack in the 73rd minute to force a replay. Farke's charges had hit the woodwork multiple times, racked up 18 attempts and eight on-target efforts during a dominating display but were unable to score a vital second.

Farke remained positive post-match, saying: "I'm disappointed we didn't go through but to be honest, I'm struggling to be annoyed performance-wise. We were so dominant, had good energy with and against the ball. But we played a good side and didn't kill the game with a second goal. Even after the equaliser we had good chances to win and its football."

Archie Gray, Dan James, Pascal Struijk, Karl Darlow and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas were ruled out through injury and Farke is hoping to have a few more options available for Friday night's trip to Ashton Gate.

Liam Manning has been in charge of Bristol City for 14 Championship fixtures (W4-D5-L5) with the Robins returning W3-D1-L2 at Ashton Gate. Eight of those overall 14 encounters featured fewer than three goals, with City scoring a maximum of one goal in 10 of those tussles. Four of the hosts' last five league dates have produced Under 2.5 Goals 1.9520/21 profit.

Dig deeper, and looking purely at Bristol City's last 12 league matches, we can see that those contests have averaged a measly 1.82 non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) average - a league-low figure over that same sample. And whilst Leeds boast phenomenal second-tier firepower in their ranks, the Whites' away days haven't often escalated into shootouts.

Indeed, Leeds' have fired blanks on five of their 14 road trips already with those contests averaging only 2.43 goals as 57% of those 14 outings paid-out for Under 2.5 Goals punters. Meanwhile, the Whites' 14 games as guests have averaged just 2.31 npxG per-game, putting another tick in the Under 2.5 Goals box ahead of Friday night's fixture.

