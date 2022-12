64% of Birmingham home games have seen 2-3 goals

Birmingham play out goalless draw

Birmingham's recent resurgence continued as the Blues played out a 0-0 draw at Blackpool on their return to Championship action. City have now suffered a solitary reverse in seven with head coach John Eustace impressed with his side's performance.

Speaking post-match, Eustace said: "I thought we deserved to win the game. We were excellent, with and without the ball we looked good. Overall, after three or four weeks off to come back and have a solid performance like that was really pleasing."

Birmingham dominated the first period, hitting the post through Tahith Chong and seeing Marc Roberts lift a good chance over. However, they looked to have made their supremacy pay when Maxine Colin applied a strong finish to Manny Longelo's pull back, a goal that was subsequently ruled out due to players obstructing the goalkeeper's view in offside positions.

Blues had to make do without Scott Hogan which meant Chong was forced to operate as a striker. He had his team's best chance after being played in by Hannibal Mejbri - but only found the post and not the back of the net. Hogan is again expected to miss out on Friday with Gary Gardner and Harlee Dean also confirmed absences for City.

Reading return with a win

Reading boss Paul Ince said it was a 'great return' to get off to a winning start with his side after the World Cup break. The Royals saw off Coventry 1-0 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium last Saturday afternoon in their first game back in the Championship.

Amadou Mbengue bagged the winner, heading home from close range in the 57th minute after Tom McIntyre had met Tom Ince's corner, with dad Paul saying: "Being away for four weeks, you don't really realise how tough it is, but I thought we started the game really sharp. I thought, in the first half we were very good. I am pleased we put in a performance."

One dampener for Reading was a head injury to Tom Holmes early in the first half. The centre-back did try to continue playing after some lengthy treatment but had to be helped off after going down for a second time. He's expected to be fit for Friday, with Sam Hutchinson, Femi Azeez and Scott Dann also potentially involved after injury.

Birmingham have lost four of their last six home Championship games against Reading (W2-D0-L4), as many as the Blues had suffered in their first 14 such meetings (W6-D4-L4). Last season, the Royals did the league double over City, although the Berkshire boys have never managed to win three successive league matches against Birmingham before.

Birmingham 2.226/5 have made a solid start to John Eustace's reign, sitting just five points shy of the top-six (W7-D8-L7). Blues have posted only three home wins at St Andrew's (W3-D5-L3) all season, yet the hosts have tended to be obdurate opposition for most, suffering only four league losses against sides inside the top-17 (W4-D7-L4).

Like Birmingham, Reading 4.003/1 were among the ante-post favourites for relegation yet Paul Ince's outfit start the weekend just two points adrift of the play-off places thanks largely to a strong record on home soil (W7-D1-L3). The Royals have registered just W1-D3-L7 on their travels and have won only three fixtures since the start of October (W3-D2-L6).

Games involving Birmingham have tended to be low-scoring affairs. Only Coventry and Sheffield United (19 each) have conceded fewer goals in the Championship than Blues this season (20) and 14/22 (64%) of their league dates have featured Under 2.5 Goals 1.645/8.

Nevertheless, St Andrew's has seen Birmingham score in all bar three of their 11 outings, whilst silencing just three opposition outfits. And 64% of their encounters have featured exactly 2-3 goals, with a repeat paying 1.9110/11 on the Sportsbook, an appealing option considering Reading have followed suit in 55% of their Championship contests.