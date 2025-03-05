PSG v Liverpool: Use Betfair Build Ups to back 5/4 Trent to outshoot VVD
PSG host Liverpool in the Champions League this evening but it's all about the Reds for Mike Norman who is using Betfair's player v player tool, Build Ups, to back one Liverpool defender to have more shots than a fellow defender...
TAA registers a shot every 62 minutes on average
VVD manages a shot every 132 minutes on average
Back Trent at 5/42.25 to have more shots than his fellow defender in Paris
PSG v Liverpool
Wednesday, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports 1
Match Ups - Route 66 the clue to Trent outshooting VVD
We have a heavyweight Champions League clash this evening as runaway Ligue 1 leaders Paris SG host Liverpool in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.
Both clubs have been excellent this season, and like Premier League leaders Liverpool, PSG are just a few wins away from securing another domestic league title. The French side are unbeaten in Ligue 1 this term having scored 66 league goals, which by pure coincidence is the exact same amount of league goals Arne Slot's men have scored this term.
So 66 could be quite the hint here as that's the shirt number worn by Trent Alexander-Arnold, our 5/42.25 tip to have more shots than fellow Reds defender Virgil van Dijk.
Our reasoning is quite simple. Trent has played 2,068 minutes in the Premier League this season and has registered 33 shots at goal for an average of one shot every 62 minutes played. Van Dijk has played 2,520 Premier League minutes this term and has registered 19 shots at an average of one shot every 132 minutes.
Given the above stats it would be reasonable to expect TAA to be quite a bit shorter in the betting here to beat VVD in this Match Up, and especially so on current form.
Alexander-Arnold has registered six shots in his last six Premier League outings, Van Dijk has registered just one shot in his last six league outings. And consider also that TAA played a lot less minutes than VVD in that six-game period.
Now of course, it could well be that Liverpool are on the back foot tonight and that shots will be at a premium for the Reds. And we fully respect that Van Dijk is a menace at corners and could easily get a shot at goal via this method. But by the same token one shot could easily win this Match Up, and purely on the stats, Alexander-Arnold is far more likely to have one than Van Dijk.
The Betfair Sportsbook agrees, TAA is 1/31.33 to have one or more shots this evening (remember, this is on or off target) while VVD is 4/71.57, so in all honesty we'd rather take a chance on the much better price of 5/42.25 that Alexander-Arnold has more shots than Van Dijk in the game given that he'd need to register at least one shot regardless.
Recommended bets
