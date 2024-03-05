Man City v FC Copenhagen: Back City to get job done early at 5/4

Man City surely will have one eye on Liverpool

Feeding time for Foden if Pep unleashes in-form star

Man City v FC Copenhagen

Wednesday 06 March, 20:00

The Champions League quarter finals are within touching distance for Man City. Holding a 3-1 advantage from the first leg in Denmark, the holders are such certainties to qualify, the Betfair Sportsbook aren't even offering odds on them making it to the next round.

City have never failed to win a European tie after an away first-leg victory in 14 attempts and they arrive unbeaten in all competitions since a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa in December - it's a run of 19 games, 17 of which have been victories. They are 1.162/13 on the Betfair Exchange to win this one.

At such prohibitive outright odds, we must use our noggins to find a way to back City across Betfair's collection of markets.

No time to waste: Pep will crave fast start

A smart way to get Pep Guardiola's men on side is to head to the 'Lead at 10-20-30-60 Minutes' market on the Sportsbook with the Man City to be leading at 20 minutes a price to give respect to at 5/42.25.

Having one eye on the next game when there's still a Champions League knockout tie to take care of is an unusual situation but this is exactly what Guardiola's side are faced with. Liverpool are waiting for City on Sunday in what is shaping up to be a ginormous Premier League encounter.

Guardiola won't admit it in public but he'll be wanting this game done and dusted early doors in order to rest some key limbs for the trip to Anfield.

No team in the Premier League have scored more home goals before the 20th minute this season (7), so fast starts are very much part of City's weaponry. Just one more kills off the tie, meaning it can be an exhibition of keep-ball and mass substitutions for the remainder.

Fantastic Foden has chance to fill boots

I'll be hoping Guardiola decides to unleash Phil Foden for a large majority of this fixture. I'm heavily invested in Foden's Champions League top goalscorer chances and you'd be hard pushed to find a weaker side than Copenhagen to face in a knockout tie of this nature.

Foden, who sits on four goals - just one behind Erling Haaland, has a great opportunity to add to his tally. He's now scored 18 goals in all competitions this season, his most in a single campaign, already surpassing his 16 in 2020/21.

Thirsty for goals, if Guardiola does allow him to play significant minutes in this one (please, Pep), then he's a runner at 6/42.50 with the Sportsbook to score anytime. If the 50/151.00 on a Foden hat-trick could land, too, that would be just lovely. It's feeding time, Phil.

