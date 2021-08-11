Lionel Messi to PSG: French giants are Champions League favourites

Paris Sainte-Germain are 4.03/1 on the Betfair Exchange to end their quest for a Champions League title in 2021/22 after they completed the signing of Lionel Messi.

The Argentinian star, who made an emotional exit from Barcelona - with whom he won the Champions League four times - at the weekend, was unveiled at a lavish ceremony in the French capital. He will be paid an annual wage of nearly £30m for two years.

Messi is 1.4 2/5 to win the Ballon D'Or this year for the fourth time.

He said on Wednesday that he had been inactive for the past month so is unlikely to make his debut for PSG on Saturday in their Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg.

PSG heavy odds-on to reclaim Ligue 1 title

PSG are 1.111/9 to win the Ligue 1 title this year following Messi's signing. Last season's champions Lille are out to 22.021/1 as bettors think there is little chance that any of their rivals can stop the French title from going to back to Paris.

Messi is set to join a PSG forward line that already features Kylian Mbappe and Neymar and fans are looking forward to the mouthwatering prospect of seeing them in an attacking triumvirate.

Mbappe's contract is due to expire next year but

PSG's president Nasser al-Khelaifi said that Messi's arrival should help convince the Frenchman to pledge his future to the club.

Messi is 6/4 to be Ligue 1's top goalscorer this season ahead of Mbappe 7/4 and Neymar 11/1. Expect a few arguments about who's on penalties if it's close toward the end of the season. Messi missed a crucial spot kick last season in Barcelona's Champions League elimination at the hands of PSG.

Messi said PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino was a factor in his decision to choose Paris. Fans will be hoping the pair can combine to bring them the Champions League title they crave.