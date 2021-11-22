Lille v Red Bull Salzburg: Austrians can be relied upon to score

Lille 2.526/4 v Red Bull Salzburg 3.02/1; The Draw 3.55/2

Tuesday 23 November, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Group G can be won by anyone

With two games to go, Group G remains completely open, with all four sides having to chance of making the last-16.

Red Bull Salzburg are currently top of the group with seven points after four games (W2 D1 L1), while Lille occupy second position with five points (W1 D2 L1). Yet with Wolfsburg also having five points and even bottom club Sevilla having three, there's all to play for still.

Lille won their first game in the Champions League this season, in their last outing, beating Sevilla 2-1. They are not faring so well domestically, with the French champions without a win in five Ligue 1 games (D3 L2) after their 2-2 draw at Monaco over the weekend. Lille were 2-0 up before Monaco fought back and the dropped points leave Lille twelfth in the table.

Salzburg also dropped points at the weekend, when they drew 0-0 at home to Admira. That hardly matters considering that they have a 15 point lead at the top of the Austrian Bundesliga, with progression in the Champions League the priority at this point. Salzburg suffered their first defeat in the group when they lost 2-1 at Wolfsburg at the start of the month.

Salzburg are reliable scorers

Lille are the 2.526/4 favourites, with Red Bull Salzburg at 3.02/1 and the draw at 3.55/2.

That seems like a fair set of odds. Salzburg might be top of the group, but they have failed to win either of their two away games (D1 L1).

Though they haven't won those games, Salzburg did find the net in both. In fact, both teams to score has landed in all four of their group games and in both legs of their play-off against Brondby. You can back it to be successful again, at 1.75/7.