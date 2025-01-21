Jones Knows Notebook: Back Tielemans at 23/10 and 6/1 in Monaco v Aston Villa

Belgian midfielder catching the eye

Tielemans has had 10 shots in five games

He scored a bullet header against Arsenal

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Watch Football... Only Bettor Champions League Matchday 7 Tips!









Youri Tielemans is a bit of a money-making machine this season. I didn't see this coming.

He's landed me some chunky profit and I've been speaking and writing about him much more than would be expected.

The Belgian had a very in and out first season under Unai Emery. This was despite Aston Villa roaring to a Champions League finish in the Premier League. However, whatever Tielemans was up to in the summer has worked as Emery now trusts him as one of his main men. He's almost undroppable.

Tielemans is repaying such faith by making a difference in the final third, especially with his creativity. Only six players in the Premier League have created more chances this season than Tielemans (50) - it's led to him grabbing six assists.

But there's a new betting avenue to go down with Tielemans now and it's based around his attacking output in the shots and goals market.

Since John McGinn's injury, Tielemans has been pushed into the advanced midfield role, with two players sitting in behind him, and he's a massive threat in the final third.

Market continues to overprice Tielemans' shots

Out of possession he's almost playing as a second striker off Ollie Watkins. Emery likes to play with an old-school feel to things when setting up his structure without the ball and is happy to play two central forward players. Tielemans is one of those in this current set-up and the probability of big chances and shooting opportunties dropping his way is on the increase.

He's had 10 shots in five games, scoring at Arsenal at the weekend when arriving in the box from a cross, showing how much licence he's being given in this system. There was another strike at the Emirates that clopped the post. He's had two or more shots in four of those five matches.

The beauty in all of this is that Tielemans' prices are holding up very nicely. The algorithms used for pricing up these markets factoring in his long-term data return rather than the key short-term numbers that are rating him as a very dangerous player.

Back Belgian for Villa against Monaco

Aston Villa are in action on Tuesday night away at Tielemans' former club Monaco in the Champions League and his prices are worth attacking in various markets.

The standout bet lies in the shots market where you can get 23/103.30 on the Belgian maestro having two or more shots - a bet that would have landed in four of his last five starts.

It's worth chasing the bigger prices too when it comes to his goalscoring possibilities where he is being priced up as a 6/17.00 shot with the Betfair Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet Back Youri Tielemans to have 2 or more shots SBK 23/10