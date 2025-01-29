Inter v Monaco: Make both teams to score your San Siro selection

Listen to Football Only Bettor Champions League Matchday 8 special

Inter vs Monaco

Wednesday 29 January, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 9

Differing motivations are likely to play a crucial role when Inter and Monaco face-off at the San Siro on Wednesday night.

Both teams are contenders as they look towards the knockout phase of the competition. Yet Inter are in the better position, and that could change how the Serie A champions approach the game.

Visitors to take positive approach

Sitting fourth in the standings on 16 points thanks to an excellent W5-D1-L1 record so far, Simone Inzaghi's hosts need only a draw to ensure a top-eight place and that would see them qualify automatically for the Round of 16.

On 13 points, Monaco are six places behind Inter, in 10th. Crucially, despite their decent W4-D1-L2 record, the Ligue 1 outfit lie outside the top-eight places on goal difference. For that reason, they must win to have any chance of securing one of the prized top-eight berths.

Monaco have to win, but are they good enough to win? Not really, if their performances in the competition so far are anything to go by. The best guide to their chances of collecting three points this week would be their performance away to Arsenal on December 11.

Arsenal can be compared to Inter because they have the same W5-D1-L1 record as the Serie A champions. When they hosted Monaco at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners ran out comfortable 3-0 winners. So can Monaco really beat Inter? We don't think so, and would avoid backing the Principality outfit at 5.85/1.

The 1.664/6 on an Inter win has little appeal given that the hosts do not need to win the game. By default, The Draw at odds of 4.3310/3 may be the best pick in the Match Odds market, but we believe there are better selections to make on this game.

Goals the smart selection

The stand-out element in Inter's progress through the competition has been their formidable defensive record. Remarkably, they have conceded just once goal in their seven Champions League group stage games to date (1-0 defeat at Bayern Leverkusen on December 11).

Otherwise it has been clean sheets all the way for Inter, and against some excellent opposition too: their record includes 1-0 home wins vs Arsenal and Red Bull Leipzig, and a 0-0 home draw vs Manchester City.

With Monaco likely to go all-out for the win, however, we believe the visitors can do what so many others have failed to do, and score against Inter. Monaco's 3-0 defeat at Arsenal was their only group game so far this season where they have failed to score: across their other six games, they have averaged an excellent 2.17 goals per game, including scoring away from home against Dinamo Zagreb (2-2) and Bologna (1-0).

Consider backing Over in the Away Team Over/Under 0.5 Goals market at 4/91.44 on the Sportsbook. If, like us, you think Inter are likely to score as well, then Yes in the Both teams to Score? market on the Exchange would be the smart selection.

Akliouche to strike for success



We made a profit backing Fabian Ruiz to have a shot on target for PSG in their 4-2 home win against Manchester City last week, and are happy to look at Monaco's best options in the same market this week.

Adi Hutter's players have managed 36 shots on target in their seven games so far, with those 36 efforts shared out among 14 different players. France U21 starlet Maghnes Akliouche and Switzerland striker Breel Embolo top the list with six attempts on goal each.

It is notable that Akliouche has hit the target in five different games, while Embolo has done so in only four. Akliouche also goes into the game arguably in better form - he scored with a stunning overhead kick in Monaco's 3-2 Ligue 1 home win over Rennes last weekend.

Taking all factors into account, it is a surprise to find Akliouche available at notably bigger odds: he is 5/42.25 in the Player To Have 1 Or More Shots On Target market, while Embolo is 4/61.67. We would advise backing the former.