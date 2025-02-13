Europa League Tips: Back the Gala bet that has already landed six times in this competition
Dan Fitch has found a bet involving Galatasaray that has been successful in six of their eight Europa League fixtures, as he provides tips for all eight of Thursday's play-off first-legs.
Galatasaray bet is a regular winner and landed when they last played AZ
En-Nesyri on scoring streak
FCSB value to avoid defeat
Midtjylland v Real Sociedad (Thursday, 17:45)
Sociedad are the favourites here, but the Danes seem likely to be able to give them a competitive game, at the very least.
Midtjylland have scored in each of their last 24 home games and that statistic makes both teams to score look big at 1/12.00.
Union St Gilloise v Ajax (Thursday, 17:45)
Ajax may be top of the Eredivisie but they remain erratic and the Belgians are the rightful favourites here, given their home record.
Union St Gilloise did not lose any of their four home games during the league phase (W2 D2), beating Nice and Braga in the process. A draw would be a good result for the visitors and you can back the stalemate at 12/53.40.
Fenerbahce v Anderlecht (Thursday, 17:45)
Jose Mourinho's side have found form and are now unbeaten in twelve games (W9 D3). Youssef En-Nesyri has been crucial to that run, scoring 14 goals during that period.
Anderlecht are without a win from their last three away games (D1 L2) and the hosts should gain the advantage here. Back En-Nesyri to score the first goal at 16/54.20.
Ferencvaros v Plzen (Thursday, 17:45)
This should be an entertaining game. Plzen have proved themselves to be competitive, with only second placed Athletic Bilbao and Manchester United in third having beaten them so far.
Ferencvaros' games normally generate goals, with the Hungarians scoring 15 and conceding 15 from their eight matches. Barnabas Varga has scored six of those goals and is 6/42.50 to add to his tally.
AZ Alkmaar v Galatasaray (Thursday, 20:00)
These sides have already faced each other during the league phase, with Galatasaray claiming an away point with a 1-1 draw.
The Turks are the top scorers in the competition with 19 goals, conceding 16. Over 1.5 first-half goals landed when these teams last met and in six of Galatasaray's eight games in the Europa League. It is 6/52.20 to be successful again.
FC Twente v Bodo/Glimt (Thursday, 20:00)
The Norwegian visitors look underrated in this one. They finished in ninth place, just missing out on an automatic spot in the last-16 on goal difference.
Twente were 23rd and lost two of their four home games (W1 D1). You can back Glimt cautiously in the Draw No Bet market and still get odds of 8/52.60.
Porto v Roma (Thursday, 20:00)
Porto come into this game with only one win from their last eight (D3 L4). Martin Anselmi has been appointed to turn around their form and is currently unbeaten in three (W1 D2), which includes a 1-1 draw with the Primeira Liga leaders Sporting Lisbon over the weekend.
A manager who has successfully reversed his club's previous poor form is Claudio Ranieri. The Serie A side have however, yet to win an away game in this competition (P4 D2 L2). The draw seems a likely result at 9/43.25.
PAOK v FCSB (Thursday, 20:00)
This is another game for which we already have a precedent, with FCSB winning 1-0 away at PAOK back in October.
Rangers and Manchester United are the only teams to have beaten FCSB in this competition and they are big enough outsiders that you can back them to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market at 1/12.00.
Now read Champions League Tips: Back Atalanta at 11/10 to beat competition outsiders
Recommended bets
Back both Midtjylland and Real Sociedad to score @ 1/12.00
Back Union St Gilloise and Ajax to draw @ 12/53.40
Back En-Nesyri to score first for Fenerbahce against Anderlecht @ 16/54.20
Back Varga to score for Ferencvaros against Plzen @ 6/42.50
Back over 1.5 first-half goals between AZ Alkmaar and Galatasaray @ 6/52.20
Back Bodo/Glimt draw no bet against Twente @ 8/52.60
Back Porto and Roma to draw @ 9/43.25
Back FCSB double chance against PAOK @ 1/12.00
