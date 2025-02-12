Champions League Tips: Back Atalanta at 11/10 to beat competition outsiders

Atalanta will win first-leg

Chaos club Feyenoord guarantee goals

Celtic can score in home defeat

Back repeat bet which landed when Monaco and Benfica last clashed

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Champions League preview

Two teams at opposite ends of the play-off rankings meet when Club Brugge host Atalanta.

The Belgians finished in 24th place, scraping into the play-offs with a negative goal difference. In contrast, Atalanta finished ninth, missing out on a Last 16 spot by a single point, with the second best goal difference in the league phase.

The Italians are also faring well in Serie A, where they are third, five points behind the leaders Napoli, after a 5-0 win at Verona on Saturday.

Brugge have had some good home results in this competition, beating Aston Villa and Sporting Lisbon, as well as drawing with Juventus. Yet this Atalanta side have a lot of goals in them and are experienced European campaigners following their Europa League success last season. The 11/102.11 on offer for the away win looks very big.

Recommended Bet Back Atalanta SBK 11/10

Feyenoord's preparation for this crucial Champions League match against AC Milan has been far from ideal.

On Monday they sacked their manager Brian Priske, just a couple of days before hosting one of the top teams from Italy. Feyenoord beat Sparta Rotterdam 3-0 over the weekend, but it wasn't enough to save the Dane, after three preceding losses, which started with a humiliating 6-1 thrashing by Lille.

While the Dutch giants are well off the pace in the Eredivisie, they have produced some good performances in the Champions League, such as their thrilling comeback against Manchester City and victory over Bayern Munich.

With Milan having been erratic all season, it looks wise to swerve the result here. Seven of Feyenood's eight Champions League games have seen at least four goals scored and you can back over 3.5 to land again at 9/52.80.

Recommended Bet Back over 3.5 goals between Feyenoord and AC Milan SBK 9/5

Celtic's reward for their fine performance in the Champions League is a dubious one, as they welcome the Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich to Parkhead.

The Scottish champions finished 21st in the table, sandwiched between Manchester City and Juventus. This achievement was built upon a solid home record, with the Bhoys unbeaten in four games at Celtic Park (W3 D1), albeit against weaker opposition than they will be facing on Wednesday.

Bayern come into this match off the back of four straight wins, with Harry Kane scoring six goals across those matches. Vincent Kompany's team have conceded in three of those games and you can back an away win and both teams to score at 7/52.40.

Recommended Bet Back Bayern Munich and both teams to score SBK 7/5

These sides have already faced each other during the league stage and Monaco will now be looking for revenge against Benfica.

The French side hosted Benfica back in November and lost 3-2. Yet it should be noted that they were 2-1 up at one stage. Wilfried Singo was sent off midway through the second-half and Monaco eventually conceded two late goals.

A bet that landed in that match with some ease is available with a Betfair OddsBoost. Both teams to score, over three corners for each team and over two cards for each side is 10/34.33.