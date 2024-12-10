Dinamo Zagreb v Celtic: Maeda the main man and back 8/1 Bet Builder

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Celtic

Tuesday 10 December, 17:45 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 2

Both Celtic and Dinamo Zagreb are just about in the all-important top 24 of the new Champions League table, but both are in the bottom five slots so could badly do with a win to boost their prospects.

Only Dortmund have beaten Celtic in the Champions League this season - while Zagreb have also lost to BVB but also been hammered by fellow Germans Bayern Munich, leaving them just a point behind Tuesday's opponents.

Brendan Rodgers' side haven't tasted defeat at all since that Dortmund thrashing at the start of October, while their only other away game in the competition so far was a creditable 0-0 draw at Serie A challengers Atalanta.

And with Dinamo's best form coming on the road, Celtic can travel to Croatia's capital full of confidence as 5/42.25 favourites for what would be a huge three points.

The hosts are 21/103.10 on the back of five games without a win and just one win in their past seven home games in the Champions League proper. And you can't rule out the draw here at 13/53.60 especially if Rodgers opts to go more safety first.

But he'd be wise to attack here, with Dinamo's dodgy home form and dodgy defence that's conceded 15 goals already in five games in the competition - although with 10 conceded Celtic have the worst defensive record in the top 20 in the table.

So both teams to score at 6/101.60 will be popular after landing in four of Celtic's five games, and under 2.5 goals is a very interesting betting heat, an early goal and it could really go off, but I'd back the unders at 1/12.00 as both teams know the importance of this one so won't want to give it away.

And it's along those same lines that we'll back the draw, which both teams will possibly settle for the longer the game goes on.

Recommended Bet Back the draw in Dinamo Zagreb v Celtic SBK 13/5

Maeda the man to back in Bet Builder



Sandro Kulenovic has got five Champions League goals for Dinamo this season and is 13/53.60 to score anytime, with Kyogo Furuhashi leading that market at 17/102.70 despite scoring just once in the competition so far.

Daizen Maeda looks more of a specialist with three of his five goals this season coming in the Champions League, so he'd have preference at 3/14.00 to add to his goals tally.

Some players are just a bit more suited to European football and Maeda fits that bill here.

For a player props Bet Builder that we always like to do in these games, we'll stick with Maeda but back him for 1+ shot on target at 8/111.73 as a safer play to kick us off.

Dario Spikic is an interesting one for Dinamo, as he's only come off the bench for short cameos the last two games yet had four attempts at goal with three hitting the taraget.

One of those came against Dortmund, and in his only Champions League start against Slovan Bratislava he got both his attempts on target and scored a goal. We'll back him for 1+ shot on target here at 11/102.11 and feel reasonably confident even if he starts on the bench.

And we'll finish with a fouls portion and back Celtic's Belgian midfielder Arne Engels for 2+ fouls at 7/52.40. He's had a foul in every Champions League game so far and two away in Dortmund - Zagreb won't match that atmosphere but it'll be lively enough to present decent conditions to land this one.