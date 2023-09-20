</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Dimitar Berbatov v Betfair Expert: Bet Builder Battle for Bayern Munich v Man Utd
Dimitar Berbatov
20 September 2023
4:00 min read "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/dimitar-berbatov-v-betfair-expert-bet-builder-battle-for-bayern-munich-v-man-utd-190923-838.html", "datePublished": "2023-09-20T09:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-09-20T09:02:00+01:00", "articleBody": "In this special Champions League Bet Builder Battle, Dimitar Berbatov is taking on ex-Bayern Munich striker Alan McInally for Man Utd's trip to Germany on Wednesday... Former-strikers go head-to head in Bet Builder battle Berabtov backs Kane to strike in lively match McInally says Bayern can cover handicap Dimitar Berbatov Says: Leg 1: Kane to score Leg 2: Both teams to score Leg 3: Over 2.5 goals Leg 4: Casemiro 2+ fouls Man United need to approach this game with caution but also with a winning mindset. I'd like them to think about getting a result, but they have to be cautious because they are conceding goals at the moment. Bayern Munich have a lot of speed on the wings, so United have to be well positioned and do lots of talking. They have to concentrate and minimise mistakes. If they play like they have so far this season, they will lose. Harry Kane has four Bundesliga goals already, so logically everyone will be waiting for him to score. He's clever enough and he's scored against United before. He gets the service from his teammates, who are already adapting to his way of playing football, so I think he'll score here. Every team has a weakness and, against my former club Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend, Bayern conceded two late on and drew. United will be looking to exploit any weaknesses against Bayern. Of course they have a chance of scoring against them too. As good as Bayern are, they're not bulletproof. They will have chances to score, and with players like Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund on the pitch, I think they have a good chance of scoring. Leon Goretzka is a great player and everyone also knows about Thomas Muller so Casemiro and everyone else in the United midfield will have a difficult time if they don't match the energy of Bayern Munich. German teams will always give you a fight, so if they're not technically at the same level, they'll chase you like a bulldog. Man United need to be smart and find a way to combat the energy that Bayern will possess. If Casemiro doesn't get enough help from the players around him then he will suffer. Back Berbatov's Bet Builder @ [4.3] Bet now Alan McInally Says: Leg 1: Back Bayern -1 Leg 2: Back Casemiro to be shown card Leg 3: Back Goretzka to score Harry Kane is breaking records already, but not only that he's massively contributing to the team. He's doing really well, it's not easy when there's a lot expected of you, but he's done exactly what everyone hoped of him so far. I think a lot of people thought that he might be missing Spurs, but Bayern Munich isn't a club you go to and miss your previous club. Already, you can see how Munich are happy to give him the ball in the build up because they know his control is really good, as well as his ability to play others in. I think they're getting a better player than they thought they were getting. I think when they first signed him they thought they were getting just a goalscorer, but he's more than that. I don't think they realised how good on the ball he is, wherever he plays on the pitch. That's their biggest plus with him. He's fitting in really well too, it's not easy to fit in when you play abroad, especially with the language. I'm sure some of the other lads speak English, but that wasn't the case for me [when I was at Bayern] and I had to learn German, but that's also something Harry will have to do to help him fit in even more. Kane is the reason why I think Bayern Munich have a great chance of winning this season's Champions League. When Uli Hoeneß, Franz Beckenbauer and Jupp Heynckes sat in front of me 30 years ago, they said: "We expect to win the domestic league, we want to win in Europe." They didn't bring me in to win league titles, they expected that, and they wanted to be successful in Europe. That's their ambition now too for Kane. They want to be the kings of Europe. That's why Kane is there. The best thing for Man United in this game is that it's not at Old Trafford, so they're not really expected to go to Munich and win. Also, the fact that they're not in good form means they can turn up and surprise everybody. Having said that, if it was someone else that might be the case, they might surprise a few people, but against Bayern Munich and a hugely motivated Kane, this will be difficult for United. I don't expect Bayern Munich to draw or lose, I expect them to score three goals, especially the way United have been playing. I don't see it being relatively close, it might be tight in the first 25 minutes, Bayern will have most of the possession but they'll create chances. For Bayern, the match isn't necessarily about Kane, it's about getting three points and starting the competition well. He will be desperate to score, but the pressure will be taken off him by the team. They will want to set a standard for the rest of the competition. Last season, they won every single group match, I just can't see United getting anything there. I think it will be a night for a midfielder to come through late and score. Leon Goretzka will play and he has impressed. He has chipped in with goals previously, with his latest coming last time out against Bayer Leverkusen, and I can see him having a big impact in this one. He can exploit any pockets of space the United midfield leave. I can see Bayern scoring at least two goals, and winning comfortably in this one too, so I'm happy to take on Bayern Munich -1. So far this season, Casemiro hasn't been up to the same standards that he was last season. He's not had the same support around him and he could be in for a difficult night against the Bayern midfield. He can lose his cool at times too and I can see him being booked. In this special Champions League Bet Builder Battle, Dimitar Berbatov is taking on ex-Bayern Munich striker Alan McInally for Man Utd's trip to Germany on Wednesday...

Former-strikers go head-to head in Bet Builder battle
Berabtov backs Kane to strike in lively match
McInally says Bayern can cover handicap

Dimitar Berbatov Says:

Leg 1: Kane to score
Leg 2: Both teams to score
Leg 3: Over 2.5 goals
Leg 4: Casemiro 2+ fouls

Man United need to approach this game with caution but also with a winning mindset. I'd like them to think about getting a result, but they have to be cautious because they are conceding goals at the moment.

Bayern Munich have a lot of speed on the wings, so United have to be well positioned and do lots of talking. They have to concentrate and minimise mistakes. If they play like they have so far this season, they will lose.

Harry Kane has four Bundesliga goals already, so logically everyone will be waiting for him to score. He's clever enough and he's scored against United before. He gets the service from his teammates, who are already adapting to his way of playing football, so I think he'll score here.

Every team has a weakness and, against my former club Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend, Bayern conceded two late on and drew. United will be looking to exploit any weaknesses against Bayern.

Of course they have a chance of scoring against them too. As good as Bayern are, they're not bulletproof. They will have chances to score, and with players like Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund on the pitch, I think they have a good chance of scoring.

Leon Goretzka is a great player and everyone also knows about Thomas Muller so Casemiro and everyone else in the United midfield will have a difficult time if they don't match the energy of Bayern Munich.

German teams will always give you a fight, so if they're not technically at the same level, they'll chase you like a bulldog.

Man United need to be smart and find a way to combat the energy that Bayern will possess. If Casemiro doesn't get enough help from the players around him then he will suffer.

Alan McInally Says:

Leg 1: Back Bayern -1
Leg 2: Back Casemiro to be shown card
Leg 3: Back Goretzka to score

Harry Kane is breaking records already, but not only that he's massively contributing to the team. He's doing really well, it's not easy when there's a lot expected of you, but he's done exactly what everyone hoped of him so far.

I think a lot of people thought that he might be missing Spurs, but Bayern Munich isn't a club you go to and miss your previous club.

Already, you can see how Munich are happy to give him the ball in the build up because they know his control is really good, as well as his ability to play others in. I think they're getting a better player than they thought they were getting.

I think when they first signed him they thought they were getting just a goalscorer, but he's more than that. I don't think they realised how good on the ball he is, wherever he plays on the pitch. That's their biggest plus with him.

He's fitting in really well too, it's not easy to fit in when you play abroad, especially with the language. I'm sure some of the other lads speak English, but that wasn't the case for me [when I was at Bayern] and I had to learn German, but that's also something Harry will have to do to help him fit in even more.

Kane is the reason why I think Bayern Munich have a great chance of winning this season's Champions League.

When Uli Hoeneß, Franz Beckenbauer and Jupp Heynckes sat in front of me 30 years ago, they said: "We expect to win the domestic league, we want to win in Europe."

They didn't bring me in to win league titles, they expected that, and they wanted to be successful in Europe. That's their ambition now too for Kane. They want to be the kings of Europe. That's why Kane is there.

The best thing for Man United in this game is that it's not at Old Trafford, so they're not really expected to go to Munich and win. Also, the fact that they're not in good form means they can turn up and surprise everybody.

Having said that, if it was someone else that might be the case, they might surprise a few people, but against Bayern Munich and a hugely motivated Kane, this will be difficult for United.

I don't expect Bayern Munich to draw or lose, I expect them to score three goals, especially the way United have been playing. I don't see it being relatively close, it might be tight in the first 25 minutes, Bayern will have most of the possession but they'll create chances.

For Bayern, the match isn't necessarily about Kane, it's about getting three points and starting the competition well. He will be desperate to score, but the pressure will be taken off him by the team. They will want to set a standard for the rest of the competition. Last season, they won every single group match, I just can't see United getting anything there.

I think it will be a night for a midfielder to come through late and score. Leon Goretzka will play and he has impressed. He has chipped in with goals previously, with his latest coming last time out against Bayer Leverkusen, and I can see him having a big impact in this one. He can exploit any pockets of space the United midfield leave.

I can see Bayern scoring at least two goals, and winning comfortably in this one too, so I'm happy to take on Bayern Munich -1.

So far this season, Casemiro hasn't been up to the same standards that he was last season. He's not had the same support around him and he could be in for a difficult night against the Bayern midfield. He can lose his cool at times too and I can see him being booked. I'd like them to think about getting a result, but they have to be cautious because they are conceding goals at the moment.</p><p>Bayern Munich have a lot of speed on the wings, so United have to be well positioned and do lots of talking. They have to concentrate and minimise mistakes. If they play like they have so far this season, they will lose.</p><p>Harry Kane has four Bundesliga goals already, so logically everyone will be waiting for him to score. He's clever enough and he's scored against United before. He gets the service from his teammates, who are already adapting to his way of playing football, so I think he'll score here.</p><p>Every team has a weakness and, against my former club Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend, Bayern conceded two late on and drew. United will be looking to exploit any weaknesses against Bayern.</p><p>Of course they have a chance of scoring against them too. As good as Bayern are, they're not bulletproof. They will have chances to score, and with players like <strong>Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund</strong> on the pitch, I think they have a good chance of scoring.</p><p>Leon Goretzka is a great player and everyone also knows about Thomas Muller so Casemiro and everyone else in the United midfield will have a difficult time if they don't match the energy of Bayern Munich.</p><p><img alt="Casemiro.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/7e334cd5d0c359b00b4528e0f8ab095143b07c49.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>German teams will always give you a fight, so if they're not technically at the same level, they'll chase you like a bulldog.</p><p>Man United need to be smart and find a way to combat the energy that Bayern will possess. If Casemiro doesn't get enough help from the players around him then he will suffer.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Berbatov's Bet Builder @ <b class="inline_odds" title="100/30"><span class="inline_odds__main">4.3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">100/30</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D14843951,47973,30246,5816943%26bsmId%3D924.376239296,924.374838889,924.374838815,924.376597467" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p></p><h2>Alan McInally Says:</h2><p></p><p><strong>Leg 1: Back Bayern -1</strong></p><p><strong>Leg 2: Back Casemiro to be shown card</strong></p><p><strong>Leg 3: Back Goretzka to score</strong></p><p>Harry Kane is breaking records already, but not only that he's massively contributing to the team. He's doing really well, it's not easy when there's a lot expected of you, but he's done exactly what everyone hoped of him so far.</p><p>I think a lot of people thought that he might be missing Spurs, but Bayern Munich isn't a club you go to and miss your previous club.</p><p>Already, you can see how Munich are happy to give him the ball in the build up because they know his control is really good, as well as his ability to play others in. I think they're getting a better player than they thought they were getting.</p><p>I think when they first signed him they thought they were getting just a goalscorer, but he's more than that. I don't think they realised how good on the ball he is, wherever he plays on the pitch. That's their biggest plus with him.</p><p><img alt="kane-bayern.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/kane-bayern.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>He's fitting in really well too, it's not easy to fit in when you play abroad, especially with the language. I'm sure some of the other lads speak English, but that wasn't the case for me [when I was at Bayern] and I had to learn German, but that's also something Harry will have to do to help him fit in even more.</p><p>Kane is the reason why I think Bayern Munich have a great chance of <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/228/winner-2023-24/924.365670042">winning this season's Champions League</a>.</p><p>When Uli Hoeneß, Franz Beckenbauer and Jupp Heynckes sat in front of me 30 years ago, they said: "We expect to win the domestic league, we want to win in Europe."</p><p>They didn't bring me in to win league titles, they expected that, and they wanted to be successful in Europe. That's their ambition now too for Kane. They want to be the kings of Europe. That's why Kane is there.</p><p>The best thing for Man United in this game is that it's not at Old Trafford, so they're not really expected to go to Munich and win. Also, the fact that they're not in good form means they can turn up and surprise everybody.</p><p>Having said that, if it was someone else that might be the case, they might surprise a few people, but against Bayern Munich and a hugely motivated Kane, this will be difficult for United.</p><p>I don't expect Bayern Munich to draw or lose, I expect them to score three goals, especially the way United have been playing. I don't see it being relatively close, it might be tight in the first 25 minutes, Bayern will have most of the possession but they'll create chances.</p><p>For Bayern, the match isn't necessarily about Kane, it's about getting three points and starting the competition well. He will be desperate to score, but the pressure will be taken off him by the team. They will want to set a standard for the rest of the competition. Last season, they won every single group match, I just can't see United getting anything there.</p><p>I think it will be a night for a midfielder to come through late and score. Leon Goretzka will play and he has impressed. He has chipped in with goals previously, with his latest coming last time out against Bayer Leverkusen, and I can see him having a big impact in this one. He can exploit any pockets of space the United midfield leave.</p><p>I can see Bayern scoring at least two goals, and winning comfortably in this one too, so I'm happy to take on <strong>Bayern Munich -1</strong>.</p><p>So far this season, Casemiro hasn't been up to the same standards that he was last season. He's not had the same support around him and he could be in for a difficult night against the Bayern midfield. Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change. 