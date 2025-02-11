Champions League Tips: Five-star Dembele will punish Brest once more

Dembele has scored five against Brest this season

Real Madrid can inflict more misery on City

Take chance on Sporting claiming an advantage

Kolo Muani proving to be a difference maker for Juve

The play-offs start with this all-French clash between Brest and PSG on Tuesday evening.

These sides have already faced each other twice this season, with the visitors having won both encounters. PSG claimed a 3-1 victory at home back in September and then won 5-2 at Brest earlier this month. Ousmane Dembele was a particular thorn in Brest's side, scoring twice in the first match and a hat-trick in the second.

Brest have done well to reach this stage on their Champions League debut, but everything points to PSG progressing. Dembele's last five games have seen him score ten goals and when you also take his performances against Brest into account, odds of 7/52.40 for him to add to his tally look very big.

Recommended Bet Back Dembele to score for PSG against Brest SBK 7/5

The main event from these play-offs sees the 2023 Champions League winners Manchester City, host the current holders Real Madrid.

Both have looked unusually fragile this season. City come into this match having been thrashed 5-1 by Arsenal in their last Premier League outing and needing to have come from behind to beat Leyton Orient in the FA Cup over the weekend.

Real Madrid's issues have in large part been down to their lack of available centre-backs and an inability to protect their makeshift defence. They have generally failed to win big games this season, but in City, they face an opponent in worse shape than themselves. Back Madrid to claim a crucial advantage with an away win priced at 15/82.88.

Recommended Bet Back Real Madrid to beat Manchester City SBK 15/8

Sporting Lisbon and Borussia Dortmund both come into this tie with new managers at the helm.

For the Portuguese giants, Rui Borges is their third manager of the season, following Ruben Amorim's decision to join Manchester United and the brief reign of Joao Pereira, before he was sacked. Borges has stabilised Sporting's results since his appointment (W5 D4 L1), but he wasn't able to turn around a Champions League campaign that saw the club go undefeated in their first four games (W3 D1), before failing to win any of their last four (D1 L3).

Dortmund lost their first game under Niko Kovac over the weekend, with the Croat having replaced the sacked Nuri Sahin. The teams that Dortmund beat to reach this stage - Club Brugge, Celtic, Sturm Graz, Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Dontestk - reveal a fortunate fixture list and this is a tougher task. Sporting can take the advantage here and it's worth taking a risk on them to win and both teams to score at 3/14.00.

Recommended Bet Back Sporting to beat Borussia Dortmund and both teams to score SBK 3/1

It looks like the Old Lady have picked up a bargain in the January sales and that could spell bad news for PSV.

Juventus signed Randal Kolo Muani on loan from PSG and the French striker has already scored five goals in three games, helping his side to win their last two league games. For a team whose progress in Serie A has been severely hampered by their large number of draws, a reliable goalscorer could make a huge difference.

These sides have already met this season, with Juventus winning 3-1 at home in the group stage. Yet with PSV having equipped themselves well in this competition (P8 W4 D2 L2) and Juventus yet to prove they can be consistent, it seems best to avoid the result. That's especially true when Kolo Muani is available at odds as big as 21/103.10 to find the net.