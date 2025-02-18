Champions League Tips: Dembele can continue scoring streak at 7/2

Lively start in Dortmund

Dembele is Brest's chief tormentor

City's away form far from encouraging

Juve have only lost once on the road this season

Borussia Dortmund would appear to have already done the hard work in his play-off tie, having beaten Sporting Lisbon 3-0 in the first-leg.

Yet you would be mistaken if you thought that Niko Kovac had turned around Dortmund's fortunes, since being appointed as manager. That away victory in Lisbon came sandwiched between two defeats in the Bundesliga. Kovac's side lost 2-1 at home to Stuttgart in his opening game and were then defeated 2-0 at Bochum over the weekend, leaving Dortmund in 11th place in the table.

Sporting also have a relatively new manager in Rui Borges and since he took charge the Primeira Liga leaders have only won five of their twelve games across all competitions (D5 L2), drawing at home to Arouca over the weekend. The visitors have no choice but to give this a go and that could see a lively start, with both teams to score in the first-half priced at 11/43.75.

Recommended Bet Back both Borussia Dortmund and Sporting Lisbon to score in the first-half SBK 11/4

PSG are another team that take a 3-0 advantage into their home leg, having beaten Brest comprehensively last week.

Once again it was Ousmane Dembele who was Brest's chief tormentor. The forward scored twice, having already notched five goals in two league games against the Brittany-based club. Dembele started on the bench in the 1-0 win at Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Saturday, ensuring that he is fresh for this one.

Brest were unlucky to not get on the scoresheet in the first-leg, but having failed to do so, their chances of staging a comeback seem remote. It's hard to look beyond Dembele doing the damage and the French international is 7/24.50 to score the first goal.

Recommended Bet Back Dembele to score the first goal when PSG play Brest SBK 7/2

If there is a team that is capable of reversing their first-leg defeat, it is Manchester City when they travel to Real Madrid.

City were 2-1 up in the home leg until the 86th minute, only to eventually lose 3-2. They bounced back at the weekend with a dominant 4-0 crushing of Newcastle, in which new signing Omar Marmoush scored a hat-trick. Yet City's away form suggests that they will struggle to overturn their deficit. Pep Guardiola's team have only won three of their last 14 away games (D2 L9) and those victories came against Leicester, Ipswich and Leyton Orient.

Madrid have been erratic this season, but it is hard to see them not scoring and making City's task even harder. This could be another one where we see a quick start, with both teams to score in the first-half priced at 15/82.88.

Recommended Bet Back both Real Madrid and Manchester City to score in the first-half SBK 15/8

Juventus will be confident of finishing the job off when they visit PSV.

The Old Lady has been transformed by the signing of Randal Kolo Muani. On his debut, the on-loan PSG striker found the net in a 2-1 defeat at Napoli, which remains Juve's only away defeat this season. Since then he's helped his new team to four straight wins, scoring five goals in total and providing a sumptuous assist in Juventus' 1-0 victory over Inter on Sunday.

Juventus won the first-leg 2-1 and seem likely to score against a PSV side that have conceded in ten of their last eleven games. Combine both teams to score with Juve double chance at 6/52.20.