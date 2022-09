Sevilla v Man City

Tuesday, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Sevilla have got off to a very poor start to the season, winning one point from four matches and losing 3-0 to Barcelona at the weekend.

Julen Lopetegui has blamed a "difficult summer", and quite right: losing Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde left Sevilla having to field former Manchester City midfielder Fernando in central defence against Barcelona.

This led to more defensive problems, and then all-out collapse, at the weekend, which is likely to occur again on Tuesday thanks to Lopetegui's tactical style.

He favours possession football and is comfortable sitting his team high up the pitch and spread wide across the width, which causes serious issues in the defensive transition if the centre-backs are not up to scratch.

Look out for Manchester City taking a more direct route on the counter-attack in order to exploit how fanned-out Sevilla will be.

Pep Guardiola will rotate the team, meaning starts for transitional players like Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish, who can pierce the lines and set Erling Haaland away between the two struggling Sevilla defenders.

PSG v Juventus

Tuesday, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 4

Paris Saint-Gemain have enjoyed an excellent start to the season under Christopher Galtier, who is a more conservative and reactive tactician than PSG have appointed in recent years - which has counter-intuitively made them all the more lethal.

By sitting off more, holding a deeper line, and compressing space through midfield in a 3-4-3 formation, Galtier has provided the defensive platform to unleash the front three.

Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe could run riot on Tuesday evening when they welcome a Juventus team with just one win from their first four matches.

The problems for Max Allegri are many (there is a distinct feeling the game has moved beyond him) but chief among them is a defensive issue that could prove costly.

Danilo's injury suggests 35-year-old Leandro Bonucci will come in, giving a significant speed advantage to the hosts. We know Allegri is happy to dig his heels in for matches like these, but so far this season PSG have had no problem demolishing teams who sit back. Bonucci and Bremer ought to be outwitted fairly easily.

Read Dan Fitch's match preview here!

Napoli v Liverpool

Wednesday, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Luciano Spalletti has defied expectations with an undefeated start to Serie A and some excellent, dominant performances as well.

Napoli look to hold the majority of the ball and build carefully out from the back, which is why, according to FBRef, they top the charts in Italy for possession and for pressure applied in the final third.

That could create something of an end-to-end game here, although more likely Napoli's superiority in the middle of the park - and their excellent high press - will see Liverpool struggle to find tempo or fluency, as has been the case in the Premier League so far this season.

Injuries are badly disrupting Jurgen Klopp, meaning another disjointed trio in the middle of the park on Wednesday.

By contrast, Stanislav Lobotka has been converted into a superb press-resistant number six who anchors the midfield, starts the attacks, and wriggles free of opposition pressure.

Alongside him, Andre-Frank Anguissa is very good at dribbling through the lines; Napoli have a midfield more than capable of outplaying the visitors and adding to Klopp's problems.

Tottenham v Marseille

Wednesday, 20:00

Live on BT Sport

Something special is happening at Marseille. New manager Igor Tudor is similar to Marcelo Bielsa in his style of football, using an ultra-aggressive man-to-man pressing system and looking to play in vertical lines - galloping into the final third at speed.

At Hellas Verona last season they topped the Serie A charts for challenge intensity and were bottom for PPDA (they were the most frequent and effective pressers).

He is already hitting similar figures at Marseille and has won five of the first six games, keeping level with PSG.

This may suit Tottenham, in that Antonio Conte is most comfortable when his team are allowed to hold a midblock and either counter-attack or pass carefully around the back until they can work around the opposition press.

He will expect Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane to drop between the lines to pick up the ball and drive at the defence.

That should lead to lots of chances for the hosts. However, a lot rests on how effectively Rodrigo Bentancur can resist the pressure. Alexis Sanchez and Luis Suarez will get chances to break, too.