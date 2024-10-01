Champions League Tips: Back Monaco to beat team that let in nine at 23/10
Dinamo Zagreb conceded nine goals last time out and Dan Fitch thinks Monaco are value to inflict another defeat, as he previews four of Wednesday's Champions League fixtures.
Monaco will claim second win
Juve yet to concede in Serie A
Europa League winners won't find it easy
Shakhtar Donetsk v Atalanta (Wednesday, 17:45)
Both Shakhtar and Atalanta will be looking for their first win in this season's Champions League when they meet on Wednesday evening.
Shakhtar kicked off their campaign with a valuable point against another Italian opponent, drawing 0-0 at Bologna. They face a stiff challenge in this competition, as all their home games have to be played on neutral ground, with this one taking place in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Atalanta also drew with Bologna when they faced each other in Serie A over the weekend. The 1-1 draw leaves them 12th in the Italian top flight, after an inconsistent start (P6 W2 D1 L3). Yet they got off to a good start in the Champions League when they held Arsenal to a 0-0 draw. This could be another tight match and under 2.5 goals is priced at 21/202.05.
Sturm Graz v Club Brugge (Wednesday, 20:00)
Sturm Graz and Club Brugge will both see this as an opportunity to claim three points, with wins likely to be hard to come by in the Champions League this season.
Both lost their opening match. Sturm Graz were beaten 2-1 away at the debutants Brest. The Austrian champions are the current leaders in the Bundesliga after eight games , despite dropping plenty of points (W5 D1 L2).
The defending title holders Club Brugge are also having their struggles domestically. They are fourth in First Division A after nine games (W4 D2 L3) and also lost their Champions League opener 3-0 at home to Dortmund. These teams need to go for it in this match and over 2.5 goals should land at 4/51.80.
Dinamo Zagreb v Monaco (Wednesday, 20:00)
Dinamo Zagreb and Monaco got off to contrasting starts to their Champions Leagie campaign.
The Croatians were beaten 9-2 away at Bayern Munich, with Zagreb becoming the first team to concede so many goals in a Champions League fixture. They then lost their next game 4-1 in the HNL against Slaven Koprivnica, before bouncing back with two consecutive victories.
Monaco couldn't have hoped for a better first result than their 2-1 home win against Barcelona. They were helped by Barca having Eric Garcia sent off, but took advantage of the opportunity. Monaco have also got off to a flyer in Ligue 1, where they are unbeaten in six games and are only behind the leaders PSG on goal difference (W5 D1). An away win and both teams to score is 23/103.30.
RB Leipzig v Juventus (Wednesday, 20:00)
RB Leipzig face another tough Champions League assignment when they host Juventus on Wednesday night.
In their first game they travelled to Atletico Madrid, where they took the lead, only to ultimately lose 2-1. Leipzig are currently third in the Bundesliga, after an unbeaten start to the season (P5 W3 D2), defeating Augsburg 4-0 over the weekend.
They will need all of their attacking prowess when they host a Juventus side that are not only unbeaten in Serie A (P6 W3 D3), but where they have yet to concede a goal. PSV were able to score against them as Juve won their opening game in this competition 3-1, but everything points to this being a tight one. Leipzig have drawn two of their league games 0-0 and Juventus have had three goalless draws, so let's combine the visitors double chance with under 2.5 goals at 6/42.50.
