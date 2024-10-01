Liverpool v Bologna Champions League Tips: Even money offering appeals at Anfield

Liverpool too short to support

Liverpool v Bologna

Wednesday October 1, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports

Liverpool making record-breaking start

Liverpool boss Arne Slot said he's "looking forward to my first experience of European nights" as he prepares to take charge of the Merseysiders in the Champions League at Anfield for the first time. The former Feyenoord boss has guided the Reds to the top of the Premier League after six matchdays, whilst also dispatching Milan comfortably in the UCL.

The 46-year-old has tried to play down Liverpool's eye-catching opening, though Slot has now made one of the best starts to a reign in Liverpool history, with a fifth clean sheet in six league games (just one goal conceded in that sample) representing a club record. On Saturday, a Mohamed Salah penalty earned a 2-1 success at Wolves (W5-D0-L1).

Alisson started at Molineux having not played since MD1 due to a thigh injury. Elsewhere, Darwin Nunez is hoping to return to the squad after illness, though Harvey Elliott is absent until late October with a fractured foot. Slot isn't expected to make major changes to his XI but Joe Gomez, Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones are in contention for starts this midweek.

Bologna improving under Italiano

Bologna head coach Vincenzo Italiano hailed the "extraordinary spirit" shown by his side in their 1-1 draw with Atalanta on the weekend. The Rossoblu were reduced to 10 men shortly after half-time and were under siege for the majority of the second-half as they defended their one-goal advantage, given to them by in-form striker Santiago Castro.

A stoppage-time leveller denied Bologna victory, but Italiano was proud of his players post-match. He said, "When going down to 10 men against Atalanta, it's really difficult, because they get a stranglehold on the game. The first half was excellent, it was very open with both teams attacking, then we had to rely on the spirit of sacrifice from the squad down to 10."

After opening their Champions League account with a goalless draw against Shakhtar Donetsk, Bologna will be looking to improve here. However, Lewis Ferguson remains sidelined following knee surgery back in April, whilst Nicolo Casale, Tommaso Pobega, Oussama El Azzouzi and Nicolo Cambiaghi are also out of action for the visitors.

Liverpool and Bologna are meeting for the first time, though the Reds have recent pedigree against Italian opposition, winning three of their last four meetings with Serie A sides. At Anfield, however, it is two victories in their last six games against Italian outfits - a run that includes three defeats (W2-D1-L3) with Atalanta running out 3-0 winners here last term.

Liverpool 1.211/5 have 12 of their last 13 league phase/group stage matches in the Champions League (W12-D0-LL1), have taken top honours in 10 of their last 15 in this competition at Anfield (W10-D2-L3) and were cushy winners on MD1 at Milan. Having also impressed domestically, the market is taking no chances with the Reds mightily short here.

Bologna 17.50 were beaten 3-0 at Napoli in their first away day under Vincenzo Italiano back in August, although the Rossoblu have displayed a fortitude and stubbornness since to suggest they could keep this contest competitive. That defeat remains their only loss of the season with the Italians only twice conceding multiple goals under current management.

Bologna can be backed with a +2.25 start on the Asian Handicap at 1.758/11 - a line that requires Liverpool to win by at least a three-goal margin for the bet not to make money. But a more appealing angle of attack arrives in the #OddsOnThat segment where 1/12.00 is available for Liverpool to Score 2+ Goals; Liverpool 5+ Corners & Bologna 2+ Cards.

Liverpool have scored 2+ in 6/7 league and Champions League games under Arne Slot, and in 15 of their last 20 at Anfield across all competitions. The Reds have also averaged close to seven corners per-game in the Premier League this season, whilst taking five away at Milan on MD1. Meanwhile, the hosts have drawn multiple cards from 7/7 opponents thus far.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool to Score 2+ Goals; Liverpool 5+ Corners & Bologna 2+ Cards SBK 1/1

