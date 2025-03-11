UEFA Champions League

Champions League Tips: Back Madrid conquerors Lille to make quarters at 17/10

Bruno Genesio.
Bruno Genesio's Lille are a home win away from the Champions League quarter-finals

Dan Fitch is backing Lille to beat Borussia Dortmund at home, as he brings us tips for all four of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-finals. 

Lille v Borussia Dortmund

Wednesday, 17:45
Live on TNT Sports 4

Lille and Borussia Dortmund are the only two teams in the Round of 16 that are tied after their first-leg.

Karim Adeyemi gave Dortmund the lead in Germany, with Hakon Arnar Haraldsson scoring the equaliser in the second-half. It was a result that Lille will have been happier with than their opponents and continued the French club's fine form in the Champions League.

They have only lost one of their last eight games in this competition (W5 D2), notably beating both Madrid clubs in that run. Dortmund, meanwhile, were defeated 1-0 at Augsburg over the weekend.

The odds are very tight between these sides and the value could lie with the hosts at 17/102.70, who have proven that they can beat the best that this Champions League has to offer.

Recommended Bet

Back Lille to beat Borussia Dortmund

SBK17/10

Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven

Wednesday, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports 2

It's rare to see a match at this level being won by the margin of victory that Arsenal enjoyed against PSV last week.

The Gunners' 7-1 thrashing of their Dutch opponents is big enough that this game essentially has nothing riding on it. Arsenal are quarter-finalists in all but name and Mikel Arteta is likely to rotate heavily, ahead of the important Premier League match against Chelsea to come this weekend.

PSV's ambition will stretch only as far as not wanting to be embarrassed again. With the hard work done for Arsenal, under 2.5 goals could land at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet

Back under 2.5 goals between Arsenal and PSV

SBK1/1

Aston Villa v Club Brugge

Wednesday, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports 1

Aston Villa have a chance to book their spot in the quarter-finals when they host Club Brugge.

Though the first-leg was a tight match that was level until eight minutes from time, Villa eventually ran out as comfortable 3-1 winners in Belgium. They followed that victory with a 1-0 win at Brentford on Saturday, which means that Unai Emery's team have now won three consecutive matches. They are unbeaten at Villa Park in 15 games (W9 D6).

Club Brugge need to end that run if they are to stand a chance of progressing and the fact that they won 3-1 away at Atalanta in the play-off round gives them hope. This promises to be another competitive match with an Aston Villa win and both teams to score priced at 11/53.20.

Recommended Bet

Back Aston Villa to beat Club Brugge and both teams to score

SBK11/5

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid

Wednesday, 20:00
Live on TNT Sports 3

The pick of Wednesday's ties is the second-leg of the Madrid derby between Atletico and Real.

It is well-poised, with Real 2-1 ahead after the first-leg at the Bernabeu, but with Atletico still very much in this encounter thanks to a fine strike by Julian Alvarez. It was the third time that these sides have met this season, with the two LaLiga fixtures ending 1-1. Atletico now need a victory at their fourth attempt, but keeping this Real attack quiet is likely to be beyond them.

Not only are Carlo Ancelotti's team scoring plenty of goals, but they are also grabbing early ones. Real have found the net in the first-half of each of their last seven games and you can back them to do so again at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet

Back Real Madrid to score in the first-half

SBK1/1

Now read Champions League Second Leg Tips: Four bets inspired by last week's events

Recommended bets

