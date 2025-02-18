Champions League Tips: Atalanta will concede in victory at 21/10

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Milan lost 1-0 in the first-leg and now need to gain an advantage over Feyenoord back at the San Siro.

Over the weekend Sergio Conceicao's team won 1-0 at home against Verona, with the former Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez scoring the crucial goal. It was the Mexican's second strike since moving to Italy and extended Milan's unbeaten home run to twelve games (W7 D5).

Feyenoord's decision to sack Brian Priske and replace him with their under-21 coach Pascal Bosschaart on the eve of the first-leg paid off, though they could only draw 0-0 at NAC Breda over the weekend. The Dutch club have been involved in a lot of goal-laden games in the Champions League, but seem to have tightened up under new management. Back a Milan win and under 3.5 goals at 11/102.11.

Recommended Bet Back Milan to beat Feyenoord and under 3.5 goals SBK 11/10

Atalanta desperately need to rediscover their form when they host Club Brugge on Tuesday night.

The Europa League holders came close to qualifying for the last-16 with a ninth placed finish and were also top of Serie A for much of the season. Yet since Christmas they have only won three of their last twelve games (D6 L4). A 0-0 home draw with Cagliari, saw the third placed team fail to close the gap in the Italian title race, in a weekend when the two teams above them both dropped points.

Club Brugge are defending a 2-1 win from the first-leg. Their away games in the Champions League this season have seen them beat Sturm Graz and draw at Celtic, but lose by a 3-1 scoreline when they have stepped up in class to meet the likes of Milan and Manchester City. Atalanta have the firepower to win this, especially if Ademola Lookman returns from injury, but have conceded in nine of their last eleven home games. An Atalanta victory and both teams to score is 21/103.10.

Recommended Bet Back Atalanta to beat Club Brugge and both teams to score SBK 21/10

Bayern Munich hold the advantage over Celtic having won 2-1 in the first-leg.

They followed that with a useful 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, that saw them keep an eight-point lead at the top of the table. Leverkusen are the only team to have stopped Bayern from winning at home this season, drawing 1-1 in the reverse league fixture and beating them in the DFB Pokal. Vincent Kompany's side have won all 14 of their other home games.

Celtic face the daunting task of needing an away win, knowing that if they open up, they could get ripped apart. Harry Kane scored in the first-leg and has grabbed a brace in each of his last two home matches. Back the England striker to score two or more goals at 9/43.25.

Recommended Bet Back Kane to score two or more goals for Bayern Munich against Celtic SBK 9/4

Benfica go into this match having claimed an important 1-0 victory away at Monaco in the first-leg.

The Portuguese giants won 1-0 at Santa Clara at the weekend, extending their run of victories to five games. Benfica's home record in the Champions League is not great, winning only one of their four matches during the league phase (D1 L2). Yet this may be cancelled out by Monaco's poor away form, with the Ligue 1 side failing to win any of their last six games on the road (D2 L4).

Monaco also have a number of players unavailable through suspension or injury, but nevertheless they have to go for a win. A home victory and both teams to score is 21/103.10.