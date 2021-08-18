Champions League Qualifiers: Benfica backed for first leg win over PSV

UEFA Champions League Qualifiers: Benfica v PSV (Match Odds)Show Hide
Wednesday 18 August, 8.00pm
|Benfica
|PSV
|The Draw
Get the latest odds for Wednesday's Champions League qualifiers including the battle of two European giants in Lisbon says Max Liu...
Benfica came through the last round with a 4-0 aggregate win over Spartak Moscow and have won both of their Primeira Liga matches of the new season..."
Famous clubs set for Lisbon showdown
This is the third round of Champions League qualifiers and, for the winners of each tie, a place in next Thursday's group stage draw awaits.
Benfica host PSV Eindhoven at the Estadio da Luiz in Lisbon in what is probably the highlight of this round of Champions League qualifiers.
The Portuguese side are 2.1211/10 to win the first leg while their Dutch visitors are 4.03/1 with the draw trading at 3.55/2.
Benfica came through the last round with a 4-0 aggregate win over Spartak Moscow and have won both of their Primeira Liga matches of the new season. PSV also overcame their second round opposition 4-0 over two legs and won their opening Eredivisie match 2-0 at the weekend.
Both teams are strong in attack and over 2.5 goals is 2.111/10 on the Exchange. The second leg will take place in the Netherlands next Tuesday.
Swedes backed to claim first leg win
The Swedish Allsvenskan is 15 games into its season which means Malmo should come into this match without a speck of rustiness. They overcame Rangers in the last round, sit second in their domestic league table and played an entertaining 3-2 defeat to Gothenburg at the weekend.
Ludogorets shouldn't be underestimated though as the Bulgarians claimed the scalp of Olympiakos in the previous round and it would be a major achievement if Valdas Dambrauskas' men were to reach the group stage.
Bettors are confident that Malmo will be too strong, making the Swedes 1.9110/11 to win tonight with the draw 3.613/5 and Ludogrets 4.94/1.
Swiss side a short price to send Hungarians packing
Young Boys v Ferencvaros
20:00
Young Boys are the overwhelming favourites at 1.4640/85 to win tonight's first leg in Switzerland. Ferencvaros are an 8.27/1 long shot even though they got past a tough Slavia Prague side in the previous round. The draw is 4.84/1.
Both sides are missing players, though, so it could be a cagier affair than the odds indicate. Mind you, the Hungarians won 4-1 in their league match on Saturday, while the Swiss side won by the same scoreline in a domestic cup match. Over 2.5 goals is 1.875/6.
