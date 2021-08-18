To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Dimitar Berbatov

Football Podcast

Champions League Qualifiers: Benfica backed for first leg win over PSV

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Benfica boss Jorge Jesus
Jorge Jesus's Benfica host Dutch opposition tonight

Get the latest odds for Wednesday's Champions League qualifiers including the battle of two European giants in Lisbon says Max Liu...

Benfica came through the last round with a 4-0 aggregate win over Spartak Moscow and have won both of their Primeira Liga matches of the new season..."

Famous clubs set for Lisbon showdown

Benfica v PSV Eindhoven
20:00

This is the third round of Champions League qualifiers and, for the winners of each tie, a place in next Thursday's group stage draw awaits.

Benfica host PSV Eindhoven at the Estadio da Luiz in Lisbon in what is probably the highlight of this round of Champions League qualifiers.

The Portuguese side are 2.1211/10 to win the first leg while their Dutch visitors are 4.03/1 with the draw trading at 3.55/2.

Benfica came through the last round with a 4-0 aggregate win over Spartak Moscow and have won both of their Primeira Liga matches of the new season. PSV also overcame their second round opposition 4-0 over two legs and won their opening Eredivisie match 2-0 at the weekend.

Both teams are strong in attack and over 2.5 goals is 2.111/10 on the Exchange. The second leg will take place in the Netherlands next Tuesday.

Swedes backed to claim first leg win

Malmo v Ludogorets
20:00

The Swedish Allsvenskan is 15 games into its season which means Malmo should come into this match without a speck of rustiness. They overcame Rangers in the last round, sit second in their domestic league table and played an entertaining 3-2 defeat to Gothenburg at the weekend.

Ludogorets shouldn't be underestimated though as the Bulgarians claimed the scalp of Olympiakos in the previous round and it would be a major achievement if Valdas Dambrauskas' men were to reach the group stage.

Bettors are confident that Malmo will be too strong, making the Swedes 1.9110/11 to win tonight with the draw 3.613/5 and Ludogrets 4.94/1.

Swiss side a short price to send Hungarians packing

Young Boys v Ferencvaros
20:00

Young Boys are the overwhelming favourites at 1.4640/85 to win tonight's first leg in Switzerland. Ferencvaros are an 8.27/1 long shot even though they got past a tough Slavia Prague side in the previous round. The draw is 4.84/1.

Both sides are missing players, though, so it could be a cagier affair than the odds indicate. Mind you, the Hungarians won 4-1 in their league match on Saturday, while the Swiss side won by the same scoreline in a domestic cup match. Over 2.5 goals is 1.875/6.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

And don’t forget that Match Odds punters across all major European leagues will enjoy No Cash Out Suspensions on their bets this season. T&Cs apply.

UEFA Champions League Qualifiers: Benfica v PSV (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Wednesday 18 August, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Benfica
PSV
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Champions League