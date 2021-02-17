Champions League: PSG 11/2 to win with Koeman under pressure at Barca

The odds on Paris Saint-Germain winning the Champions League for the first time shortened to 11/2 after they demolished Barcelona at Camp Nou, thanks to Kylian Mbappe's sublime hat-trick.

The French side won 4-1 in the first leg of their round of 16 tie - with the most eye-catching result so far in this year's tournament and one which raised more questions about the problems facing Barca under Ronald Koeman.

After the match, the Dutchman, who was appointed in the summer, dismissed claims that he might quit immediately as "crazy". But that won't quash speculation and Koeman remains under intense pressure.

Second miracle comeback looks unlikely

Barca are third in La Liga (eight points off leaders Atletico Madrid, having played a game more) and almost certain to crash out of the Champions League after the second leg in Paris.

Four years ago, Barca came back after losing the first leg 4-0 in the French capital to win the second leg 6-1 and go through 6-5 on aggregate.

When the second leg of this season's tie takes place on 10 March it will take an even more remarkable come back from Barca and there can be very few people who think they even have a chance.

As for PSG, the result indicated that the team are starting to click under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. They have been inconsistent since he took over in December, and currently sit second in Ligue 1, but the Argentine will be hoping the performance against Barca put down a marker for the remainder of the season.

Last year, PSG reached the final of the Champions League - a feat Pochettino achieved with Spurs the previous season - and the result will give them confidence that they can go at least as far in 2020/21. PSG are 2.6213/8 on the Exchange to reach a second successive final.

The two teams above them in the outright winner betting - Man City 11/4 and defending champions Bayern Munich 16/5 - play their round of 16 first legs next week against Borussia Monchengladbach and Lazio respectively.

This could be City's best chance of landing the Champions League - the holy grail for their wealthy owners - with the team looking unassailable in the Premier League and tightening up at the back to eliminate the defensive errors that have previously cost them in this competition.

Manager Pep Guardiola signed a new contract before Christmas but is 6/4 to return to Barcelona - the club where he won two Champions League titles - for his next job. That's unlikely to happen soon so he probably want be the one to succeed Koeman, especially if the Dutchman makes his exit sooner rather than later.

