Champions League Opta Stats and Tips: Back Bellingham to give Man City a tough night

Bellingham backed to score or assit for Madrid at Man City

Kane to score in Bayern victory over Celtic

Bets for every match on Tuesday and Wednesday

Betfair Champions League Superboost

Man City take on Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League play-offs on Tuesday evening and on the Betfair Sportsbook we have a Superboost for the clash.

Vinicius Jr. has had 12 shots on target in his last 5 UCL games and we have boosted him to have 1 or more shots on target vs Man City.

The Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted the Real Madrid forwards price from 4/71.57 to 1/12.00.

To take advantage just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Vinicius Jr. to have 1 or more shots on target vs Man City WAS 4/7 NOW SBK 1/1

The Opta Stat:

"Brest's Kamory Doumbia has conceded at least two fouls in three of his last four matches in the UEFA

Champions League, while also making 2+ tackles in four of his last five matches in the competition."

Betfair Bet: Back Doumbia to commit 2+ fouls @ 9/52.80

The Opta Stat:

"Jude Bellingham has been involved in four goals in his last three appearances in the UEFA Champions

League for Real Madrid (2 goals, 2 assists)."

Recommended Bet Back Bellingham to score or assist SBK 17/10

The Opta Stat:

"Manuel Locatelli has made at least three tackles in six of his last eight UEFA Champions League

appearances for Juventus, including four off the bench last time out against Benfica."

Betfair Bet: Back Locatelli 2+ fouls @ 7/52.40

The Opta Stat:

"Serhou Guirassy is the joint-top scorer in the UEFA Champions League this season (9), netting in three of

his four away games for Borussia Dortmund in the competition (3 goals)."

Betfair Bet: Back Guirassy to score @ 15/82.88

The Opta Stat:

"Only two players have more goal involvements in the UEFA Champions League this season than Atalanta's

Charles De Ketelaere (9 - 4 goals, 5 assists), while he's won at least two fouls in each of his last three

games."

Betfair Bet: Back De Ketelaere to score @ 5/23.50

The Opta Stat:

"Bayern Munich's Harry Kane has hit the target with 50% of his shots in the UEFA Champions League this

season (15/30), already netting six goals in the competition."

Recommended Bet Back Bayer Munich to win and Kane to score SBK 9/10

The Opta Stat:

"Only two players have made more tackles in the UEFA Champions League this season than Benfica's

Tomás Araújo (29), making 4+ tackles in five of his last six appearances."

Betfair Bet: Back Araujo to be shown a card @ 3/14.00

The Opta Stat:

"Christian Pulisic has scored five goals in his last seven starts for Milan in the UEFA Champions League,

netting in each of his last two away games for them in the competition."

Betfair Bet: Back Pulisic to score @ 23/103.30