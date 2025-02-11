UEFA Champions League

Champions League Opta Stats and Tips: Back Bellingham to give Man City a tough night

  • Max Liu
  • 4:00 min read
Man City manager Pep Guardiola
Can Guardiola's Man City gain a first leg advantage over Real Madrid on Tuesday?

The play-offs for the Champions League's last 16 start on Tuesday night and Manchester City v Real Madrid is one of four fascinating fixtures. Get the Opta stats and a tip for each...

Tuesday 17:45 - Brest v PSG

The Opta Stat:

"Brest's Kamory Doumbia has conceded at least two fouls in three of his last four matches in the UEFA
Champions League, while also making 2+ tackles in four of his last five matches in the competition."

Betfair Bet: Back Doumbia to commit 2+ fouls @ 9/52.80

Tuesday 20:00 - Manchester City v Real Madrid

The Opta Stat:

"Jude Bellingham has been involved in four goals in his last three appearances in the UEFA Champions
League for Real Madrid (2 goals, 2 assists)."

Recommended Bet

Back Bellingham to score or assist

SBK17/10

Tuesday 20:00 - Juventus v PSV

The Opta Stat:

"Manuel Locatelli has made at least three tackles in six of his last eight UEFA Champions League
appearances for Juventus, including four off the bench last time out against Benfica."

Betfair Bet: Back Locatelli 2+ fouls @ 7/52.40

Tuesday 20:00 - Sporting Lisbon v Borussia Dortmund

The Opta Stat:

"Serhou Guirassy is the joint-top scorer in the UEFA Champions League this season (9), netting in three of
his four away games for Borussia Dortmund in the competition (3 goals)."

Betfair Bet: Back Guirassy to score @ 15/82.88

Wednesday 17:45 - Club Brugge v Atalanta

The Opta Stat:

"Only two players have more goal involvements in the UEFA Champions League this season than Atalanta's
Charles De Ketelaere (9 - 4 goals, 5 assists), while he's won at least two fouls in each of his last three
games."

Betfair Bet: Back De Ketelaere to score @ 5/23.50

Wednesday 20:00 - Celtic v Bayern Munich

The Opta Stat:

"Bayern Munich's Harry Kane has hit the target with 50% of his shots in the UEFA Champions League this
season (15/30), already netting six goals in the competition."

Recommended Bet

Back Bayer Munich to win and Kane to score

SBK9/10

Wednesday 20:00 - Monaco v Benfica

The Opta Stat:

"Only two players have made more tackles in the UEFA Champions League this season than Benfica's
Tomás Araújo (29), making 4+ tackles in five of his last six appearances."

Betfair Bet: Back Araujo to be shown a card @ 3/14.00

Wednesday 20:00 - Feyenoord v AC Milan

The Opta Stat:

"Christian Pulisic has scored five goals in his last seven starts for Milan in the UEFA Champions League,
netting in each of his last two away games for them in the competition."

Betfair Bet: Back Pulisic to score @ 23/103.30

