Champions League Odds: Man City odds-on to go all the way after win in Paris

An all-English Champions League final is the most likely outcome with Manchester City beating Chelsea to become kings of Europe, according to the Betfair Exchange odds following the semi-final first legs.

Pep Guardiola's team are firm favourites at 1.728/11 to win European club football's biggest prize after they beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the French capital last night.

City had to come from behind but an excellent second-half display puts them in the driving seat before the teams meet in Manchester on Tuesday. They are 1.162/13 to reach the final.

But PSG still have everything to play for. They have already won away to Bayern Munich and Barcelona to get this far and, with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in their attack, chasing the game could play to their strengths at the Etihad. PSG are 5.79/2 to reach the final and out to 11.521/2 to win the competition.

Chelsea backed to knock out Madrid and reach final

Chelsea are 1.625/8 to reach the final ahead of their second leg against Real Madrid. The Blues secured a 1-1 draw in the Spanish capital and, with Thomas Tuchel's defence notoriously mean, they will fancy their chances of finishing the job at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The west Londoners, who recently beat City in the FA Cup semi-final, are 5.04/1 second favourites to win the Champions League.

It's been quite a turnaround for Chelsea under Tuchel but our tipster Dave Tindall got behind them early, backing the Blues at 30/1 in October when they had few other supporters in the betting.