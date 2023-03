Chelsea get Real Madrid again

English sides could play each other in semi-finals

Manchester City are the favourites at 3.412/5 on the Betfair Exchange to win the Champions League but they will have to get past second favourites Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

Chelsea, the other English side left in the competition, will play defending champions Real Madrid, who knocked them out last year, in the last eight.

The two Premier League clubs will play each other if they win their respective quarter-finals.

That is a big 'if', though, with Bayern 4.84/1 winning European club football's biggest prize six times (most recently in 2020) and Madrid 8.88/1 looking capable of claiming the title for a 15th time.

Man City have never won the Champions League, going closest in 2021 when they lost to Chelsea in the final.

Pep Guardiola admitted this week that his time in charge of the club wil be judged by whether or not he can deliver them the Champions League.

The following night they beat Leipzig 7-0 and Guardiola, who managed Bayern before he came to City, will be hoping for a similarly formidable performance against German opposition in the next round.

Chelsea out for revenge against Madrid

For Chelsea, meanwhile, they have a chance to save their season as they take on Madrid again. Last year's quarter-final tie ended 5-4 on aggregate to the Spaniards, with Madrid winning 3-1 at Stamford Bridge and the Blues triumphing 3-2 in the Bernabeu.

Graham Potter has endured a difficult start at Stamford Bridge since taking over in September but his team did a professional job to beat Dortmund 2-1 over two legs in the round of 16.

Two previous Chelsea managers - Thomas Tuchel in 2021 and Roberto Di Matteo in 2012 - steered the Blues to Champions League glory after taking over midseason. Could it happen again?

Napoli play Milan in clash of Italian giants

The other two ties see an all Italian affair as Milan 22.021/1 play Napoli - now in to 4.57/2 second favourites following the draw - in an all-Italian affair.

The other Serie A side, Inter 16.015/1 still in the competition, will play Benfica 15.5.

The winner of those two ties will play each other so there is guaranteed to be at least one Serie A club in the semis.

We will have in-depth analysis of the draw and what it means for the Champions League betting later today.

In the meantime, it's fair to say that the Champions League draw has served up another mouthwatering round of ties, all of which will be previewed with tips on Betting.Betfair.