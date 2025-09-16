Wednesday's Champions League Tips: Simeone to stifle Reds & back 7/2 Kane special against Chelsea
Paul Higham's best bets for Wednesday's Champions League games include a 16/54.20 Diego Simeone special at Anfield, a 7/24.50 Harry Kane prop bet against Chelsea and a game of the night contender in Paris...
-
Back a 7/24.50 Harry Kane special against Chelsea
-
Atletico woth backing at 16/54.20 to get a draw at Anfield
-
PSG to win game of the night against fiesty Italians
-
Football... Only Bettor. Champions League 2025-26 Preview
Olympiakos v Pafos
17:45 kick-off
Live on TNT Sports 3 & Discovery+
Greek champions Olympiakos have won eight games in a row with the last five coming with clean sheets, and they're strong 2/51.40 favourites against Cypriot outfit Pafos - who did well to beat Maccabi Tel Aviv, Dynamo Kyiv and Red Star Belgrade to come through qualifying.
The visitors only conceded three in those six qualifying matches too while only one of their last 12 games contained more than two goals so they're a pretty stubborn side defensively even if they're outgunned here. This one smells like unders.
Slavia Prague v Bodo/Glimt
17:45 kick-off
Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports Extra
Slavia return to the Champions League after six years out and are 4/51.80 favourites here despite winning just one of 10 in Europe, and with Bodo-Glimt no mugs having made the Europa League semis last season and hammering Sturm Graz 6-2 in the play-offs.
Bodo-Glimt have bags of goals in them and are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run, while Slavia didn't win any of their Europa League home games last season so there could be some vulnerability there. Maybe not the full upset away win but I can see a draw.
Ajax v Inter Milan
20:00 kick-off
Live on TNT Sports Extra & Discovery+
Four-time European champions Ajax aren't the force of old, as being 3/14.00 home underdogs shows against last season's beaten finalists Inter, who are 20/231.87 but under pressure after consecutive defeats. Having former Ajax star Cristian Chivu managing Inter is a nice wrinkle to the game.
Thanks to being battered by PSG in the final, Inter have shipped 13 goals in four UCL games, while eight of Ajax's last 12 matches in the competition have seen over 3.5 goals, so after recent matches we could see a few goals here too.
Bayern Munich v Chelsea
20:00 kick-off
Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports 2
The first of the really big games of the night as Harry Kane's Bayern host Club World Cup champions Chelsea in Munich - with the hosts 4/61.67 and Enzo Maresca's men what will be a popular price 15/44.75 for confident Blues fans.
Bayern have only lost one in 17 Champions League home games and they've started the season like a train with five wins from five including 5-0 and 6-0 victories in their two home games. Chelsea have a billion poind squad but they're up against it here.
Now read our Bayern Munich v Chelsea match preview & best bets
PSG v Atalanta
20:00 kick-off
Live on TNT Sports 3 & Discovery+
The champions start their title defence with a tricky home tie with Atalanta - the 2024 Europa League winners who finished well above PSG in the league phase last year.
PSG have kept two clean sheets from two games at home so far, but they also played out a 6-3 win at Toulouse and Atalanta scored four at the weekend so I'd be shocked if we didn't see plenty of goals here. PSG have far too strong a squad, but Atalanta pack a punch - this could be the game of the night.
Liverpool v Atletico Madrid
20:00 kick-off
Live on Discovery+ & TNT Sports 1
Have Liverpool been lucky or good? We'll get a better idea of where the Premier League champions are after a Champions League night at Anfield against those wiley old European warriors Atletico Madrid.
If the Reds aren't quite up to scratch then you can bet Diego Simeone will expose them, although Atleti have had a sticky start to the season, finally winning at the fourth attempt at the weekend after draws against Elche and Alaves and losing at Espanyol.
So Liverpool are big 4/71.57 favourites but 9/25.50 shots Atletico will make them work for it - and as we've seen Arne Slot's side have struggled to break teams down that sit back so this could go a similar way to the Arsenal game, with under 2.5 goals at 5/42.25 looking a decent option.
I'll go a step further here though and back the draw at 16/54.20 as I don't think either side will risk everything for the win at the end, and Simeone would take a stalemate here from hat is a tough first game.
Now read our Opta predictions for Liverpool v Atletico Madrid
Recommended bets
