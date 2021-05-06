Champions League Final Odds: Man City favourites to beat Chelsea

Manchester City are odds-on to win their Champions League final against Chelsea on the Betfair Exchange.

Thomas Tuchel's men confirmed their place in the final with an impressive 2-0 victory at home to Real Madrid on Wednesday to win the tie 3-1 on aggregate. It was Chelsea's 18th clean sheet in 24 matches under the German manager.

One of those Chelsea shutouts came in their FA Cup semi-final in over City last month at Wembley and Tuchel's men will try to draw self-belief from that result.

Bettors are confident, though, that City will win the Champions League for the first time in their history after they swept aside Paris Saint-Germain in 2-0 in Tuesday's second leg, winning 4-1 on aggregate.

If City win then Guardiola would become only the fourth manager to win European club football's biggest prize three times, having previously won the Champions League twice with Barcelona.

Tuchel, meanwhile, is the first manager in history to lead different clubs to consecutive finals after he finished as runner up while in charge of PSG last year.

City have long been favourites in the outright winner market and are 1.511/2 now. Chelsea's rise has been more surprising although our tipster Dave Tindall did back them at 29/1 in October. They are 2.942/1 to lift the trophy for a second time.

City are 1.9620/21 to win the final (inside 90 minutes) while Chelsea are 4.47/2.

The teams will get an immediate chance to test themselves against each other again this weekend. They meet at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday and a win for City would see them crowned Premier League champions.

Read a preview of that match on Betting.Betfair on Friday and get the best betting insight and tips from our experts in the build-up to the Champions League final on 29 May.

In the meantime, Arsenal and Manchester United are both involved in Europa League semi-final second legs tonight which means we could see another all-England final.