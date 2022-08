Rangers will start their Champions League group stage qualification play-off against PSV Eindhoven as underdogs.

The Scottish club roared into the play-offs after they overcame a two-goal first-leg defeat against Union Saint-Gilloise, having touched 5.59/2 to qualify.

The Gers beat the Belgians 3-0 at Ibrox, thanks to goals from James Tavernier, Antonio Colak and Malik Tillman, giving their fans exactly the big Glasgow night that our Scottish football expert Frank Monkhouse anticipated.

Rangers are 11/8 to win their tie against PSV 8/15.

Rangers were unexpected Europa League finalists last season and are 300/1 to win the Champions League in 2022/23.

Their prize is a tie against PSV Eindhoven, which begins at Ibrox on Tuesday, as Rangers bid to return to the group stage for the first time since 2010.

The Dutch side also enjoyed a rousing second leg win in the previous round when they beat Monaco 3-2 (4-2 aggregate).

PSV manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will relish the chance to take on his countrymen Giovanni van Bronkhorst over two legs.

The Rangers boss has warned his side not to give their opponents another headstart, especially as the second leg will be played in Eindhoven the following week.

We'll have a full preview of the first leg live on Betting.Betfair from Monday.