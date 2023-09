Group Stage draw has taken place in Monaco today

Arsenal, Man City, Man Utd, Newcastle and Celtic representing Britain

City favourites to retain the trophy they won last season

Manchester City are the 2/12.94 favourites to win the 2023/23 Champions League after this afternoon's Group Stage draw in Monaco.

The Citizens lifted the trophy for the first time in their history when beating Inter Milan 1-0 in June's final, and they'll be strongly fancied to progress from Group G where they'll face RB Leipzig, Crvena Zvezda and Young Boys.

Pep Guardiola's men have faced Leipzig four times in the Champions League, winning two, drawing one and losing one. However, they've scored 13 goals in their two home games against the German outfit, including a 7-0 win in last season's Round of 16 tie, which they won 8-1 on aggregate.

Newcastle handed Group of Death

Newcastle will return to the Champions League in undoubtedly the hardest group of them all, being drawn to play against PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in Group F.

Given Eddie Howe's men were seeded in Pot D, it was always likely that they'd be drawn against some of Europe's better teams, but having to face the French champions, one of the best teams in Germany and last season's Champions League semi-finalists is going to be a tough ask.

The Magpies can be backed at 25/126.00 to lift the trophy, with the final being played at Wembley on Saturday 1 June.

Kane to visit Old Trafford

Harry Kane will return to England sooner than many expected at club level after Bayern Munich were drawn in Group A alongside Manchester United, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

United - 20/121.00 to win the competition - were strongly linked with the England captain during the summer, but the former Tottenham striker opted for Germany where he has scored three goals in his opening two league games for Bayern.

However, while the two games between United and Bayern will be mouthwatering clashes, both clubs should feel relatively confident that they'll progress to the knock-out stage of the compeition.

Kind draws for Arsenal and Celtic

The two other British clubs in the Champions League - Arsenal and Celtic - will be more than pleased with how this afternoon's draw concluded.

The Gunners will face UEFA League champions Sevilla as well as PSV and RC Lens in Group B, while Scottish champion Celtic avoided all the big names and will face Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid and Lazio in Group E.

Arsenal can be backed at 10/111.00 to win this season's Champions League, while Celtic are one of the rank outsiders at 200/1201.00.

Group Draw in full

Group A: Bayern Munich, Man United, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray

Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, RC Lens

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, SC Braga, Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, FC Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

Group F: Paris SG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle

Group G: Man City, RB Leipzig, Crvena Zvezda, Young Boys

Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp

To Win the 2023/24 Champions League:

- Man City 2/12.94

- Bayern Munich 11/26.40

- Real Madrid 8/18.80

- Arsenal 10/111.00

- Barcelona 14/115.00

- PSG 16/117.00

- Manchester United 20/121.00

- Napoli 25/126.00

- Newcastle 25/126.00

- Inter Milan 25/126.00

- Atletico Madrid 25/126.00

- BAR 28/129.00

*odds correct as of 17:45 Thursday 31 August