This will be the season when Manchester City end their wait to win the Champions League and get their hands on European club football's top prize, according to the Betfair Exchange.

The competition starts next week and the Blues are 3.711/4 in the outright winner market, with bettors convinced that Erling Haaland will make the difference for them in 2022/23.

The Norweigan has made a stunning start to life in the Premier League, smashing six goals in his first four matches, including at hat-trick at the weekend.

City begin their Champions League campaign with a trip to Sevilla on Tuesday and we'll have an in-depth betting preview with tips.

The same night the defending champions Real Madrid head to Glasgow for a mouthwatering tie against Celtic- another big game that will be previewed on Betting.Betfair.

Madrid outsiders to retain title

Madrid are the most successful team in the competition's history and the only club to retain it in the Champions League era.

Carlo Ancelotti's ageing maestros surprised many with their explosive attacking and reslience last season but they are as long as 12.5 in the outright betting.

Liverpool among leading contenders

Punters prefer Paris Saint-Germain 7.26/1, last year's runners-up Liverpool 7.413/2 and Bayern Munich 7.613/2 over Madrid.

Liverpool's pedigree in this competition is undoubted, winning it six times, most recently in 2019.

Their manager Jurgen Klopp has been in four finals - one with Dortmund and three with Liverpool - but he has only won one of them.

Their first match is another to whet the appetites of continental football romantics as they head to the Diego Maradona Stadium next Wednesday to play Napoli.

The pair meet in the Champions League group stage for a third time in the last five seasons. The Italian club won their home game against Liverpool in both 2018-19 (1-0) and 2019-20 (2-0).

The Reds are odds-on to win Group A in which they will also play Rangers twice.

The Scottish club, who have qualified for the group stages for the first time in over a decade, will face Dutch champions Ajax on Wednesday.

They have won their last two away games against Dutch sides in all competitions, including a 1-0 win at PSV in the last qualifying round.

Spurs shorter price than Chelsea

Chelsea are the last English club to win the Champions League, lifting the famous trophy in 2021.

After a patchy start to the Premier League season they are 20.019/1 - a longer price than London rivals Tottenham 18.017/1 - in the outright betting.

Thomas Tuchel's team travel to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday in Group E where they will also play Serie A champions Milan and RB Salzburg. Chelsea are odds-on to win the group.

Tottenham qualified for the first time in three years and will fancy their chances of beginning with a win at home to Marseille - albeit with Alexis Sanchez in the French club's ranks - on Wednesday.

Spurs are 1.584/7 to finish top of a group that also features Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting Lisbon.