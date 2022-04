An all-English Champions League final is odds-on as Man City and Liverpool prepare to take on Real Madrid and Villarreal respectively in their Champions League semi-finals this week.

Bettors think there is a strong chance the Premier League titans will meet for a mouthwatering showdown in Paris on 28 May and make them 1.584/7 on the Exchange to make the final.

It would be the first all-English final since 2008 when Manchester United beat Chelsea on penalties in Moscow.

This season, City and Liverpool are battling for the Premier League title with just a point between them at the top of the table and theirs is fast becoming one of the all time greatest English rivalries.

City were beaten by Chelsea in last season's Champions League final and bettors make them 2.3611/8 to go one better this season.

It's Liverpool who have the greater European pedigree, however, which is one reason why they are marginally shorter as 2.35/4 favourites in the outright betting.

West Ham and Rangers must overcome German opponents

It's not just in the Champions League where British clubs are having a great season.

West Ham are in the semi-finals of the Europa League and will host Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg on Thursday.

David Moyes' men are 1.684/6 favourites to come through the tie.

Rangers also take on German opposition in their last four clash with RB Leipzig.

The Scottish champions are 4.57/2 to reach the final ahead of this week's first leg in Leipzig.

Bettors rate RB, making them 2.111/10 to go all the way in the Europa League, but if Rangers can come home from the first leg still in the tie, then it would be a mistake to rule them out before a second-leg at a packed Ibrox.