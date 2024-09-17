Champions League Winner: 7/2 Real Madrid backed more than favourites Man City

Betfair punters back Real Madrid to retain Champions League

Man City backed for glory in what could be Pep's final season

Arsenal and Liverpool also popular with bettors in UCL new format

Betfair punters are backing Real Madrid to retain the Champions League and win Europe's top club competition for a record-extending 16th time in 2024/25.

The holders are the most backed team, with a massive 46% of bets in the Betfair Sportsbook outright winner market, before the first matches kick off today.

Aston Villa and Liverpool are both in action today and you can read previews of their matches here and here respectively.

City favs but Madrid most backed to win UCL

Manchester City 11/43.75 are the favourites to go all the way for the second time in what could be Pep Guardiola's last season at the club.

He steered them to glory in 2023, having previously won the Champions League twice with Barcelona (2009 and '11).

But City are a long way behind Real Madrid in the most-backed list, with just 15% of bets, although that does make the Premier League champions the second most popular team in the winner market.

City were knocked out by eventual winners Madrid in 2023/24 and the Spanish giants are second favourites to go all the way again this season in the outright winner market at 7/24.50.

They added Kylian Mbappe to their already star-studded line-up in the summer and the combination of the French forward and England's Jude Bellingham could irresistible.

Arsenal are next most backed after big two

The odds indicate that the rest of the teams in this season's Champions League are a long way behind Manchester City and Real Madrid.

If any side can challenge them, though, the market indicates that it could be third favourites Arsenal 8/19.00 who are also the third most backed in the outright betting with 7%.

This is the Gunners second season back in the tournament, after a gap of a few seasons, and they look to be stronger again under Mikel Arteta.

Harry Kane's Bayern Munich 12/113.00, Barcelona 12/113.00, who looked renewed under Hansi Flick, and Liverpool 14/115.00 have all received 6% of the bets in the outright winner market.

Tonight's trip to San Siro to play AC Milan will be the Reds first Champions League outing under new manager Arne Slot.

Of the other potential contenders to win the final next summer in Munich, Paris Saint-Germain 20/121.00, Atletico Madrid 25/126.00 and Inter Milan 25/126.00 received 3% each of the bets on which club will etch its name on the famous trophy in 2024/25.

There is a long way to go, as ever it will be eventful and Betting.Betfair will have the best tips for the key matches.