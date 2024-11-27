Celtic v Club Brugge: Back Bhoys to beat Belgians and 7/1 Bet Builder special

Celtic won nine out of 10 at home this season

Back Bhoys to win another UCL game at home with goals

Back Kuhn shots & Mechele fouls in 7/1 8.00 Bet Builder

Watch Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Champions League Special!

Celtic v Club Brugge

Wednesday 27 November, 20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 3 & Discovery+

Celtic have had a more than decent start to this new Champions League format with seven points from four games - including two wins out of two at Celtic Park as they look to make that the fortress of old ahead of the visit of Club Brugge.

We're not quite back to those halcyon days of beating the likes of Barcelona, but a 3-1 win over RB Leipzig last time out was a particularly impressive result to back-up a gritty draw at Atalanta. Celtic are 1/12.00 favourites on Wednesday.

Brugge have also had a decent start though with two wins so far including beating Aston Villa last time, even though that had a lot to do with Tyrone Mings' moment of madness it's nevertheless a result to breed confidence even as 13/53.60 outsiders in Glasgow.

It's tough weighing up how domestic form will translate to the Champions League when their league's aren't the best, but both sides are in the same boat here and both have already proved they can trouble teams from much higher up the European football pyramid.

Celtic have scored in every game bar Atalanta away, while Brugge have only drawn a blank a couple of times, one being against Dortmund, so I'm backing both teams to score at 4/71.57.

But it's Brendan Rodgers' side that are on a better run, losing just once this campaign, against Dortmund, and winning nine of 10 at home (D1) and with European football not holding much fear for players or fans they can get another vital three points here.

Recommended Bet Back Celtic to win & both teams to score SBK 13/5

Back 7/1 Bet Builder stats double

The obvious goal threat in the game comes from red-hot Nicolas Kuhn, who has been in superb form for Celtic of late with at least a goal in each of his last four games - totalling five goals and two assists in that span.

The young German is a 12/53.40 anytime scorer chance, and 6/52.20 for a goal or assist as he's got 11 goals and seven assists in total for the season so is capable of converting and supplying goalscoring chances.

We've got good conditions for fouls here too, mainly from Brugge who have got into double figures in three of four Champions League games so far - but also Celtic who gave away 16 against Slovan Bratislava amid the excitement of their first game in this group stage.

And one name that stands out for a spot of value is Brandon Mechele, who you can back for 2+ fouls at 11/43.75 with plenty of stats to support his case.

The Belgian centre halve is 31 now and maybe just struggling a bit at this level, as seven of his 17 fouls this season have come in his four Champions League games.

Mechele has given away two fouls in three of those four Champions League games, with one foul in the other, and with the atmosphere those Hoops fans can generate in Glasgow then visitng sides are always likely to feel the pressure.

Mechele is a decent enough bet on his own, but I'll double him up for a nice Bet Builder to follow in Glasgow.