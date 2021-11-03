Big Winners on Betfair: Ronaldo helps punter win £16k with 323/1 shot

Manchester United were grateful to Cristiano Ronaldo again on Tuesday night and so was the Betfair punter who won more than £16k thanks to the Portuguese's first-half goal in Bergamo.

The lucky punter placed a Champions League four-fold and saw each leg come in at odds of 323/1. That meant they turned £50 into £16,242.

It was a bold and clever piece of punting, which saw bets on first-half goals for both teams in four matches, but it would have failed had it not been for Ronaldo's added time strike.

Story of the bet

The first leg to land came in Turin where Leonardo Bonucci's own goal put Zenit St Petersberg level against Juventus.

When Morato pulled one back for the visitors in Bayern Munich v Benfica, that was two in the bag.

A nail-biting few minutes ensued before a 43rd minute equaliser for Lille in Sevilla made it three out of four.

But United were still trailing and Atalanta looked set to go in 1-0 at the break and leave our punter empty-handed.

However, where there is genius there is always hope and, just before the referee blew for the break, Ronaldo finished off a superb team effort to make it 1-1 and seal the bet.

Not bad for 45 minutes work.

Champions League nights have produced several big winners on Betfair so far this season. The fourth round continues tonight so read our experts' previews of every match to get the best tips.