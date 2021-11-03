To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Football Podcast

Big Winners on Betfair: Ronaldo helps punter win £16k with 323/1 shot

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United
Ronaldo's goal sealed the punter's four-fold

Champions League produces more big winners on Betfair as Ronaldo's first half-equaliser helps punter net over £16k...

The lucky punter placed a Champions League four-fold and saw each leg come in at odds of 323/1. That meant they turned £50 into £16,242.

Manchester United were grateful to Cristiano Ronaldo again on Tuesday night and so was the Betfair punter who won more than £16k thanks to the Portuguese's first-half goal in Bergamo.

The lucky punter placed a Champions League four-fold and saw each leg come in at odds of 323/1. That meant they turned £50 into £16,242.

FDQrLWfXsAUj8Uw.jpg

It was a bold and clever piece of punting, which saw bets on first-half goals for both teams in four matches, but it would have failed had it not been for Ronaldo's added time strike.

Story of the bet

The first leg to land came in Turin where Leonardo Bonucci's own goal put Zenit St Petersberg level against Juventus.

When Morato pulled one back for the visitors in Bayern Munich v Benfica, that was two in the bag.

A nail-biting few minutes ensued before a 43rd minute equaliser for Lille in Sevilla made it three out of four.

But United were still trailing and Atalanta looked set to go in 1-0 at the break and leave our punter empty-handed.

However, where there is genius there is always hope and, just before the referee blew for the break, Ronaldo finished off a superb team effort to make it 1-1 and seal the bet.

Not bad for 45 minutes work.

Champions League nights have produced several big winners on Betfair so far this season. The fourth round continues tonight so read our experts' previews of every match to get the best tips.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

And don’t forget that Match Odds punters across all major European leagues will enjoy No Cash Out Suspensions on their bets this season. T&Cs apply.

UEFA Champions League: UEFA Champions League (Winner 2021/22)

Show Hide

Tuesday 14 September, 5.44pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Man City
Bayern Munich
PSG
Liverpool
Chelsea
Man Utd
Ajax
Real Madrid
Juventus
Atletico Madrid
Dortmund
Barcelona
Inter Milan
Atalanta
Sevilla
Red Bull Salzburg
Porto
Villarreal
Benfica
Sheriff Tiraspol
Sporting Lisbon
AC Milan
RB Leipzig
VfL Wolfsburg
Zenit St Petersburg
Lille
Besiktas
Dynamo Kiev
Club Brugge
Young Boys
Shakhtar Donetsk
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Champions League