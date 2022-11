Punter places 21-fold acca with £5 stake

Bets on three nights and three competitions

Cashes out for winnings of more than £11K

A punter held their nerve across three nights of football to cash out an extraordinary 21-fold acca and scoop winnings of over £11K.

The bettor placed a stake of just £5 on matches taking place across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in major European competitions.

They stuck to the match odds markets and saw all of Tuesday evening's Champions League wagers come in, thanks in part to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's dramatic injury-time winner for Tottenham at Marseille.

The following evening was just as successful with Paris Saint-Germain among the teams that did the business for our bettor.

The stage was set for a Thursday finale and potential winnings of just under £60K.

Late Cash Out is right on the money





How about this for a perfectly timed cash out



Partizan and Rennes were 1-0 up... but drew 1-1



£11.3k from a fiver, on a losing acca! pic.twitter.com/TDwdIPhVjg ? Betfair (@Betfair) November 4, 2022

Matches in the Europa League and Europa Conference League were on the betslip but, while West Ham came through with their 3-0 win over Romanian club FCSB, others were in the balance.

In particular, Rennes and Partizan Belgrade, who the punter had backed to win.

The French club were leading AEK Larnaca while the Serbian side were beating Slovacko, but the punter wasn't convinced they could hold on and cashed out for winnings of £11,319.99.

That proved to be extremely shrewd as both Rennes and Partizan conceded equalisers and drew.

It was a brilliant bit of betting, sustained across three nights of drama and coming down a decision that proved spot on.