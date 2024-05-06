Bet Builder Tips: Back Andy Robson's near 13/2 best bet in PSG v Borussia Dortmund

Dembele can register plenty of shots

With that all-too-familiar feeling of Champions League heartache starting to surface, PSG have a one-goal deficit to overturn against Borussia Dortmund in the teams' crucial semi-final second-leg encounter in Paris on Tuesday evening.

The Parisians' profligacy was punished at Signal Iduna Park last week when PSG missed a series of gilt-edged chances after Dortmund's Niclas Füllkrug had broken the deadlock in the first half.

A sixth Champions League clean sheet of the campaign would secure a return to the tournament's final for the first time since 2013 for Edin Terzic's Dortmund and the German side are expected to fight tooth and nail for their shot at making history.

Ahead of the action, we've constructed a PSG vs Borussia Dortmund bet builder which is available to back at odds of almost 13/27.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Leg #1: Ousmane Dembele to have 3+ shots

PSG winger Ousmane Dembele didn't have much luck in front of goal in last week's first leg in Germany, though it wasn't for the want of trying.

Visibly keen to make an impact against his former club on his old stomping ground, the 26-year-old mustered four shots at Signal Iduna Park, and only Dortmund's goal-scorer Niclas Füllkrug (5) managed more across the contest.

Dembele registered a least four attempts in each of his last five appearances for PSG in all competitions, while the Les Bleus star has been averaging 3.30 shots per 90 minutes in the Champions League this term.

Dembele also clocked ten attempts over two legs against former side Barcelona in the quarter-finals before his four-shot salvo in Germany last week and bettors should expect him to pick up where he left off in the second leg.

Leg #2: Emre Can to commit 2+ fouls

As one of the older heads in the club's ranks, Emre Can's experience is a valuable asset for Dortmund and the 30-year-old midfielder knows how to delve into his repertoire of dark arts when they are required.

Can attempted four tackles and committed three fouls against PSG in last week's first leg at Signal Iduna Park and he gave away another four free kicks in his previous appearance for Dortmund before that against a possession-hungry Bayer Leverkusen outfit in the Bundesliga.

In the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, Can also committed two fouls in each leg and the former Liverpool anchorman has sinned at least twice in four of his last five starts in the competition overall.

Can has been averaging a notable 1.70 fouls per 90 minutes across the competition overall this season and with the German international certain to have a hefty defensive workload to plough through in Paris, backing him to foul at least twice should be a safe manoeuvre.

Leg #3: Niclas Füllkrug to have 2+ shots

Niclas Füllkrug delivered the defining moment of last week's first leg when slammed the ball past PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma in the first half and the centre-forward's fine left-footed finish was one of five attempts from the 31-year-old on a dramatic evening at Signal Iduna Park.

Füllkrug's five shots made him the fixture's most effective attacking force for that metric and having been a real handful for the PSG defence once already, the target man will be determined to ruffle some more French feathers in Paris on Tuesday.

The German international striker has been averaging 3.10 shots per 90 minutes in the Champions League this season, which is a decent step up from the 2.20 attempts (p/90) that he's been hitting in the Bundesliga.

Füllkrug seems to relish performing on the bigger continental stage and as the focal point of the Dortmund attack, he should have more chances to test Gianluigi Donnarumma in this week's second leg.

The late bloomer rifled in five shots in three of his last four appearances in the Champions League overall and a target of over 1.5 attempts should be well within Füllkrug's range in Paris.

Leg #4: Kylian Mbappe to score anytime

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Champions League knockout round specialist Kylian Mbappe had an off night in last week's first leg in Germany, though the return fixture in Paris could bring out the best in PSG's poster boy.

Only a handful of players have scored more knockout round goals in the Champions League than Mbappe and the 25-year-old will be eager to add to his 20-career goal tally from matches played in the latter stages of the tournament when he lines up against Dortmund this week.

With a summer move to Real Madrid on the cards, Tuesday's game could be Mbappe's last Champions League appearance for PSG if things go awry, though the world-beating attacker won't want to exit with a whimper.

When Dortmund visited Paris to take on PSG in the group stage before Christmas, Mbappe opened the scoring from the spot in the second half in a 2-0 win for the Parisians and the flying forward has notched eight times in 11 appearances in the competition overall this season.

Indeed, Mbappe is neck-and-neck with Harry Kane in the race for the Champions League's Golden Boot for 2023/24, and five of his eight goals were plundered in knockout fixtures.

