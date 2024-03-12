Barcelona v Napoli: Back Barca to battle through and 9/2 Lewandowski Bet Builder

Back a Barca win with goals at 13/5 3.60

Barcelona v Napoli

Tuesday 12 March 8pm kick-off

Live on TNT Sports

Barcelona are 2/51.40 favourites to progress and make their first Champions League quarter-final for four years after coming away with a 1-1 draw from the first leg in Naples.

Barca have won 13 of their last 16 home knockout ties in the Champions League - so are 4/51.80 to win the match as a result even though they're not playing at the Nou Camp.

Napoli are 31/10 for victory and will cling to the fact that Barca haven't won any of their last four Champions League knockout games - while the Serie A champions have won five of eight away games in the competition.

Francesco Calzona does have Napoli in decent form recently, but they've lost all 11 European knockout ties when failing to win the first leg, so will need to create some team history to make back-to-back quarters.

What they should offer after recent results is a goal threat - with both teams scoring in Napoli's last six games and also in all five previous meetings with Barcelona.

Both teams to score here is 13/102.30 and if backing the correct score is your thing, 1-1 at 6/17.00 would be the shout as Napoli have had four of those in their last six.

But, even with a few injuries, home advantage should still be enough for the Spanish giants to get through.

Barca have the perfect man in their squad for these occasions, as Robert Lewandowski has scored 12 and had six assists in his last 12 Champions League knockout games.

Yet we get odds against at 11/102.11 for another Lewandowski goal.

We've got another top marksman on the other side as well with Victor Osimhen, who scored the equaliser for Napoli in the first leg.

The Nigerian is 15/82.88 to score his 10th Champions League goal and although he's not scored in his last two, he got a hat-trick in his last away game.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the man in form though with four goals and an assist in his last three games - coming from a whopping 20 attempts on goal and nine on target.

The Georgian is 17/102.70 for a goal or assist and his ability running with the ball means he'll be a big threat on the counter.

