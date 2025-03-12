Aston Villa vs Club Brugge: Back 12/5 Brugge-based Bet Builder

Betfair Champions League Tuesday Superboost

On a big Tuesday night in the Champions League last 16, there will be nowhere better to be than Anfield where Liverpool carry a one goal advantage into their second leg against Paris Saint-Germain. So that's where Betfair are giving punters a superboost.

Reds talisman Mo Salah and PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have had 13 shots on target between them in their last five starts and should be key to their respective teams' chances on Tuesday. Betfair have boosted the odds on the Egyptian and the Georgian each having one or more shots on target (excluding extra-time and penalties) from 8/111.73 to 6/42.50.

Recommended Bet Back Mo Salah & Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to have 1+ Shot on Target each SBK 6/4

Watch Football...Only Bettor Champions League special









Aston Villa v Club Brugge

Wednesday, 20:00

Live on TNT Sport





Villa in command after first leg

Aston Villa found a way in the first leg to win 3-1.

It wasn't due to a strong performance but they struck at key moments in the match and held firm when Club Brugge put them under pressure.

Unai Emery's side had lost 1-0 in Bruges on Matchday 4 but Leon Bailey settled any early nerves with a fine strike. Maxim De Cuyper levelled but with the game seemingly petering out Brandon Mechele's 82nd-minute own goal restored Villa's advantage before Marco Asensio netted from the spot. It was a big result.

In Champions League history, there have been 53 occasions of a team winning the first leg of a knockout tie away from home by two or more goals, with only one being eliminated - that was PSG vs Man Utd in 2018/19. Villa have more than one foot in the next round where they'll face either Liverpool or PSG. If you fancy them to reach the last eigth, you can't get 1/2501.00 on them qualifying. Says it all.

Talbi can hit the target

With the onus on Club Brugge to make the running in this game to try and put some pressure on Villa's lead, their attacking output has to be the starting point for a betting plan of attack.

Chemsdine Talbi has impressed with his performances for Brugge in this competition. He scored twice in their remarkable victory over Atalanta in Bergamo and has managed to register a shot on target in each of his last four appearances in the Champions League.

This obviously included the first leg in Belgium where his energetic style and direct dribbling gave the Villa left flank plenty of problems. With the visitors needing to score goals to keep their Champions League dreams alive, Talbi is likely to be given licence to stay high and wide and be to the fore in the way Brugge structure their attacks.

This all adds up to the 10/111.91 with the Betfair Sportsbook being a nice chunk of value on him registering a shot on target.

Club Brugge corner line ripe for a bet

Throwing the Club Brugge corner line into the equation makes sense when constructing a Bet Builder.

In situations like this when one team have no option than to chase the game, that added edge in terms of game-state isn't factored into the way the markets are priced. That's certainly the case here as Club Brugge's line has clearly been set by just their raw corners won data. In the Champions League they have won just 3.09 corners per game across their 11 games so the line at Villa Park is set at over 3.5 corners at 10/111.91 with the Betfair Sportsbook.

For a team with their season on the line, that looks a very achievable number to hit.