Aston Villa vs Club Brugge: Back 12/5 Brugge-based Bet Builder
With Club Brugge likely to throw everything at Aston Villa, it should prove profitbale to invest in their attacking output at Villa Park, writes Lewis Jones.
Villa 1/2501.00 to qualify for last eight
Club Brugge simply have to throw kitchen sink at Villa
Shots on target & Brugge corners offer opportunties
Aston Villa v Club Brugge
Wednesday, 20:00
Live on TNT Sport
Villa in command after first leg
Aston Villa found a way in the first leg to win 3-1.
It wasn't due to a strong performance but they struck at key moments in the match and held firm when Club Brugge put them under pressure.
Unai Emery's side had lost 1-0 in Bruges on Matchday 4 but Leon Bailey settled any early nerves with a fine strike. Maxim De Cuyper levelled but with the game seemingly petering out Brandon Mechele's 82nd-minute own goal restored Villa's advantage before Marco Asensio netted from the spot. It was a big result.
In Champions League history, there have been 53 occasions of a team winning the first leg of a knockout tie away from home by two or more goals, with only one being eliminated - that was PSG vs Man Utd in 2018/19. Villa have more than one foot in the next round where they'll face either Liverpool or PSG. If you fancy them to reach the last eigth, you can't get 1/2501.00 on them qualifying. Says it all.
Talbi can hit the target
With the onus on Club Brugge to make the running in this game to try and put some pressure on Villa's lead, their attacking output has to be the starting point for a betting plan of attack.
Chemsdine Talbi has impressed with his performances for Brugge in this competition. He scored twice in their remarkable victory over Atalanta in Bergamo and has managed to register a shot on target in each of his last four appearances in the Champions League.
This obviously included the first leg in Belgium where his energetic style and direct dribbling gave the Villa left flank plenty of problems. With the visitors needing to score goals to keep their Champions League dreams alive, Talbi is likely to be given licence to stay high and wide and be to the fore in the way Brugge structure their attacks.
This all adds up to the 10/111.91 with the Betfair Sportsbook being a nice chunk of value on him registering a shot on target.
Club Brugge corner line ripe for a bet
Throwing the Club Brugge corner line into the equation makes sense when constructing a Bet Builder.
In situations like this when one team have no option than to chase the game, that added edge in terms of game-state isn't factored into the way the markets are priced. That's certainly the case here as Club Brugge's line has clearly been set by just their raw corners won data. In the Champions League they have won just 3.09 corners per game across their 11 games so the line at Villa Park is set at over 3.5 corners at 10/111.91 with the Betfair Sportsbook.
For a team with their season on the line, that looks a very achievable number to hit.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
