Arsenal v Monaco: Back both teams to find net in Emirates thriller

Arsenal deservedly clear favourites

But Monaco's chances of scoring underrated

Look out for visitors' young attacking stars

Arsenal vs Monaco

Wedneday 11 December, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 1

Arsenal are clear favourites to beat Monaco in the Champions League on Wednesday night and it's hard to argue with the short odds on the hosts.

In what fans of a certain age may refer to as the 'Arsene Wenger Derby' - the legendary Arsenal manager was Monaco's boss from 1988 to 1994, leading the Principality outfit to one French League title and one French Cup triumph, as well as the 1992 European Cup Winners' Cup Final - there is an obvious gulf in class between the teams, at least on paper.

Hosts should be too strong

While Arsenal are challenging towards the top of the Premier League Monaco are doing likewise in Ligue 1, but the difference in quality between these two top divisions remains considerable.

Another way to judge the difference in standard between the sides would be to consider the ease with which Arsenal defeated PSG 2-0 in this competition at the Emirates Stadium on October 1.

Arsenal secured the win that night through goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka, and were comfortably the better side. Yet that same PSG currently sit two places and five points above Monaco in the Ligue 1 standings with nearly half of the season played.

On that basis alone, there's every reason to believe Arsenal can win just as comfortably this week as they did when hosting the side from the French capital two-and-a-bit months ago. The Gunners are 1.321/3 to collect all three points, with Monaco 11.521/2 and The Draw 6.05/1.

For those looking for bigger odds on a home win, the Asian Handicap on the Betfair Exchange may be the way to play. Arsenal with a -1.5 start are 1.9520/21. With this selection, you'll make a profit as long as the home team win by two or more goals. For a guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here.

Don't know what the Betfair Exchange is or how it works? Watch the video below to get the basics!

Goals your smart selection

For a much better value selection than the Match Odds or the Asian Handicap markets, however, we suggest you look at the Both Teams to Score market. Monaco's chances of finding the net appear greatly underrated.

Adi Hutter's visitors are from from Europe's most prolific side, but their ability to score at least once in games is noteworthy.

Monaco have scored in 17 of 19 Ligue 1 and Champions League games this season. They've scored at least once in all five of their Champions League games to date, and have actually been more prolific in the continental competition than their own domestic league: Monaco are averaging a 2.4 goals a game in the Champions League, as opposed to 1.71 goals per game in Ligue 1.

Given that Arsenal stand an excellent chance of scoring, and that Monaco have found the net so impressively all season, we are surprised to find that 'Yes' rather than 'No' is the underdog in the Both Teams to Score market. At 21/202.05 on the Sportsbook, we recommend backing 'Yes', meaning you'd make a profit as long as both teams score at least once.

Recommended Bet Back 'Yes' in the Both Teams to Score market SBK 21/20

Check out Monaco names to follow

The danger men in the Arsenal ranks are well-known, but who are the players to look out for in the visitors' line-up?

Switzerland international striker Breel Embolo is likely to occupy the centre-forward's position, but exciting young attacking duo Eliesse Ben Seghir (playing as the left winger or the no.10) and Maghnes Akliouche (right winger) - aged 19 and 22 respectively - deserve just as much attention.

The former is a Morocco international and the latter a France U21 international, and both will be keen to shine against top opposition. They're 7.06/1 and 8.07/1 respectively in the Anytime Goalscorer market but are just as likely to assist. On that basis, you would be better advised supporting the pair at 4.57/2 and 5.04/1 respectively in the To Score or Assist market.

At 6.511/2 Denis Zakaria is also worth considering in the To Score or Assist market. The Switzerland international has been arguably Monaco's best player this season and has got forward from his central midfield starting position more than usual. Look out for Zakaria causing Arsenal problems in the final third.