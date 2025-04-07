Alan Shearer Exclusive: Arsenal have to get a result at home with Saka return a big boost

Arsenal must make home advantage pay on Tuesday night

Saka's return is a huge boost to his Gunners teammates

Villa are having an incredible season under Unai Emery

The US Masters is special and I hope Rory McIlroy wins it

Arsenal have to get a result against Real Madrid

I'm doing Arsenal v Real Madrid, which I can't wait for - it's going to be a cracking game. With the history of Real Madrid, then you have to say they'll win, but Arsenal will give them a really, really good game and it isn't going to be easy for Madrid.

Arsenal will be a really tough game for Real Madrid - I just think because of who they've got up top and their history.

I have watched them a few times this season - they didn't qualify automatically from the league phase, but it's a football club that has to win that trophy and so many times have gone out and done that.

So, for me, they're the team to beat, but I think that Arsenal will give them a really good game.

Arsenal's best chance for me is getting a really good result on Tuesday while it's at the Emirates. It is obviously bad news about Gabriel's injury, that will be a big blow for Arsenal.

If Arsenal bring their A-game, which they can do, I was there when they beat PSG earlier in the season, and if they play like they did then and they can get a similar result to take them back to the Bernebau a week later, then that's what they'll have to do.

I think their best chance is getting a result at home.

Saka back will give the Arsenal players a big boost

Bukayo Saka is one of, if not, Arsenal's main player. It really hurt them when he was out injured.

I've been in his position, having been out for a bit longer actually, and when you've been out for four months there's always doubts about how long it's going to take to get back to where he was.

There's no doubt that he will, but there's always a slight question mark about how long it's going to take. But for him to come on last week and score within six minutes, for his confidence it will do him the world of good.

He won't be far away from starting and that can only be a good thing for Arsenal to have him back.

It's great for his teammates, because you're just in the final few games and when it really matters, like it's obviously going to have a boost for them, and your best player to come back must give everyone a big lift.

Not only everyone else, but mentally for the player, for Saka, to come back and score so soon and feel part of it again - that's a great thing to have.

Aston Villa are on the verge of a truly historic season

What a season Aston Villa are having - it's incredible. If Unai Emery progresses to the next round, say the semi-finals and wins the FA Cup, it would be an amazing season to remember. They also had a couple of great results in the league after progressing through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

They're flying in the Champions League and they've got a great chance of getting into the top four or five of the Premier League - wow, it's incredible, it really is. This could be a historic season for Aston Villa - it really could be that good.

Emery knows European football like the back of his hand and he's guided them through this season brilliantly. Also, a massive contribution has been from the January signings that they made, strengthening their squad.

He's able to rotate as well and keep them strong from that sense, so it's great times for Aston Villa and their fans.

Augusta is a magical place

I had the pleasure of going to Augusta six times on the spin. I was there for Danny Willett winning it, I was there with my son when Tiger Woods won it and it's a magical place. It's golfing paradise.

As soon as you walk through the gates, it's just got an aura about it which is totally different to any other golf course that you'll go to.

The no phone policy, and just the way everything works, whether you're queuing for food or you're walking around following the greatest golfers in the world, It's a magical place and I'm very, very lucky that I've been there a few times.

It's only a matter of time for Rory McIlroy, I hope he does it this weekend

I really do hope for Rory McIlroy's sake that this is his year. It was painful to watch when he went miles left off the 10th that year but he's an incredible golfer and it's only a matter of time before he wins it.

He's up against great opposition but he knows the course like the back of his hand now and with the form that he's in, I'd really hope that he's mentally in a good place to go and attack the course. If he does that, there's no doubt he can win it.

I almost caddied for Lee Westwood, but then something happened that had never happened before in Masters history

Augusta National is one of the few courses I haven't played at. One year I went there and Lee Westwood offered me the chance to caddie for him on the par 3 contest but for whatever reason, someone came to me a couple of days before and said look, I'm really sorry but he has to give it to his now-wife, so she did it for him but he said I could do it the following year.

Lee said to me on the Tuesday at the BBQ, "are you all ready for tomorrow? I'll meet you at 12pm at the caddie shack" and I said "yeah absolutely, so excited I can't wait".

He then said "well get ready because you're going to take a couple of shots, particularly on the last par 3." I was thinking this is amazing. So, I met him, put the overalls on, the green hat and we went to hit a few balls on the driving range. I even picked up the wrong make of balls for him!

We had a 1pm tee time and at about 12:40, I picked his bag up and we were walking to the first tee. There was the biggest clash of thunder and lightning ever and the klaxon went so play was suspended for the rest of the day.

I was lucky enough to go but unlucky that I didn't get to caddie for him. It's the only time in Masters history that the Par 3 contest has been cancelled!

It's the one golf course I have to play at before I go.

