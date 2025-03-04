PSV v Arsenal: Back 19/10 Nwaneri to hit the target more than Trossard

Watch Football...Only Bettor Champions League last 16 special

Arsenal v PSV

Tuesday 04 March, 20:00

Live on Amazon Prime

Match Ups - Back Nwaneri to have more shots on target than Trossard

Both sides are struggling heading into this Champions League tie, with Arsenal's scoring issues threatening to derail their entire season while PSV have won just one game in six in all competitions.

The Dutch side can at least find the net - they're the top scorers in the Dutch league - and they managed to see-off Juventus in extra-time in the play-offs to get this far.

Arsenal have failed to score in three of their last four, a run that's seen them exit the Carabao Cup and fall further behind Liverpool in the title race.

PSV should give the Gunners plenty of opportunities to bag a goal or two, but the way they've been playing there's no real confidence in that so for our Betfair Build Ups selection we're looking at shots on target between two of the players hoping to fill that goalscoring void.

Ethan Nwaneri and Leandro Trossard should line-up on opposite flanks going forward for Mikel Arteta - with the Sportsbook having the Belgian priced up as the 7/52.40 favourite with the teenager 19/102.90 outsider of the pair to have more shots on target.

There looks to be a decent amount of juice in the price for Nwaneri here, going on his stats. True, they have a smaller sample size but still show that he looks a more direct, dangerous and, crucially, accurate attacker than Trossard.

Player vs Player

UEFA Champions League 53 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal UEFA Champions League 19 Leandro Trossard Arsenal Nwaneri Trossard Appearances 7 14 Goals 2 2 Shots 11 18 Shots on target 6 5 Assists 0 2 Chances created 2 9 Passes 60 245 Fouls 2 7 Fouls won 1 7 Yellow cards 0 1 Red cards 0 0 Powered by

As you can see, Trossard dominates all the major stats catergories, but even in the basic tables you can see the one stat Nwaneri has the edge on is shots on target.

He's only just started playing regularly, but Nwaneri averages 3.01 shots per 90 minutes over all this season, compared to 2.36 for Trossard. But it's the accuracy gap that's even more stark, with Nwaneri leading the shots on target per 90 minute average at 1.41-0.61.

That's 46.9% versus 25.8% - with Nwaneri even shooting from three yards further out on average too.

Even better, in the Champions League the contrast is more stark. And, again, here it must be said that the sample size for Nwaneri is awfully small, but while that could mean his lofty stats could fall slightly it has no baring on Trossard's pretty poor numbers.

Nwaneri has hit the target four times from seven attempts in the Champions League at an average of 2.35 per 90 minutes, while Trossard has managed just one from 11 goal attempts - just 0.22 per 90.

So while it'll be hard for Nwaneri to maintain anything like that 57.1% conversion rate of shots to shots on target - Trossard operating way down at 9.1% really gives us a huge chance of landing this bet anyway.