Man City v Real Madrid: Use Build Ups to back Mbappe against Haaland

Man City v Real Madrid

Tuesday 11 February 20:00 kick-off

Match Ups - Mbappe more shots on target than Haaland

Man City and Real Madrid clash in the Champions League for the fourth straight year so if familiarty breeds contempt then there will be no love lost at the Etihad on Tuesday night.

Carlo Ancelotti's men are favoured to win the play-off tie and make the last 16, but in the first leg Man City are 11/10, Real Madrid 17/10 and The Draw 2/1. Three of the last four head-to-heads have ended all square.

But with two huge sides and two star-studded squads - we can pit two of the very biggest head-to-head thanks to Betfair's Build Ups as we back Kylian Mbappe to outshoot Erling Haaland in a battle of Europe's two hot shot forwards.

We're backing Mbappe to have more shots on target than Haaland at 13/102.30 - with the Norwegian 1/12.00 to win this particular contest on home turf.

There's almost nothing between them in over all Champions League stats this season - both men have had 32 shots in the current campaign, with Mbappe hitting the target with 15 and Halland just a couple ahead with 17.

Player vs Player

UEFA Champions League 9 Erling Haaland Man City UEFA Champions League 9 Kylian Mbappé Real Madrid Haaland Mbappé Appearances 8 12 Goals 6 3 Shots 34 39 Shots on target 19 19 Assists 0 1 Chances created 5 13 Passes 77 286 Fouls 5 8 Fouls won 3 10 Yellow cards 0 1 Red cards 0 0 Powered by

Haaland has six goals in this season's Champions League but it's been a bit boom or bust and although he's flourished against the so-called lesser sides, he had just one shot on target away at Juventus and at home against Inter.

He also had just one shot on target in the final home game against Club Brugge which will be a bit of a concern.

City's defence hasn't been great to say the least recently, with 23 shots on target allowed in their last four Champions League games. If anyone can exploit that weakness it's Mbappe.

The Frenchman has scored both times he's played at the Etihad and his best efforts in the Champions League group stage were the 4-3-3 shots on target he managed against Stuttgart, Milan and Atalanta - games that may be more similar than the shutout he suffered at Anfield.

With both superstars pretty fairly even in stats, this bet is down to two factors. Firstly, form as Mbappe is a confidence player and he's had 18 shots with nine on target in his last four games.

Second is the fixture. Man City have to force the issue at home but Ancelotti has made his name coaching teams to frustrate and hit on the break. City have been wide open for counter attacks and the sheer pace of Mbappe should give him the edge in this one.