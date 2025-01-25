Build Ups

Man City v Chelsea: Use Betfair Build Ups to back 13/5 Palmer to out-shoot Haaland

Etihad Stadium
We're off to the Etihad for Saturday's Betfair Build Ups

Betfair Build Ups is our new player-based style of betting where you can back one player to perform better than another, or two players to combine to perform to a set target. On Saturday, Man City host Chelsea and Mike Norman is backing Cole Palmer to have more shots on target than Erling Haaland...

Build Ups is here!

Have you tried Build Ups on Betfair yet? This new form of betting gives you multiple different ways of betting on player outcomes.

Betfair punters can pair up players in a fixture to either combine on an outcome (Link Ups) or beat their rival (Match Ups).

And outcomes for solo players can be rolled into one bet too (Double Ups) with options for goals, shots on target, shots and cards.

Read all about our new Build Ups player-based betting here

Man City v Chelsea
Saturday, 17:30
Live on Sky Sports Football

Match Ups - Palmer to have more Shots on Target than Haaland

Manchester City are on home soil, they are odds-on favourites to beat Chelsea, and in attack will be their star striker Erling Haaland. A striker who - as you can see from the below stats - have already registered 50 shots on target this season.

Erling Haaland

28 appearances for Man City this season

Goals

21

Assists

3

Shots

103

Shots per 90

3.7

Shots on Target

58

Shots on Target per 90

2.1

Powered by

Opta

But there is a caveat to those shots on target stats for Haaland, mainly that 34 of them came in his first 12 games of the season at an average of 2.83 per game.

Man City then went into a slump, and so too did Haaland, and although Pep Guardiola's men have recovered of late, scoring 14 goals in their last four Premier League outings, Haaland's shots on target ratio dropped to 1.8 per game in has last 10 league starts.

Unlike Haaland, Cole Palmer won't be playing as an out-and-out striker, but he's undoubtedly Chelsea's star man and main goalscoring threat.

As the below stats show he's scored 14 Premier League goals this term and only trails Haaland in the shots stakes by 12 (Haaland 89, Palmer 77). 

Cole Palmer

33 appearances for Chelsea this season

Goals

14

Assists

8

Shots

115

Shots per 90

3.7

Shots on Target

46

Shots on Target per 90

1.5

Powered by

Opta

Of those 77 shots, 34 have been on target, and while that stat leaves him trailing Haaland by some distance, Palmer has actually increased his ratio in recent months. The 22-year-old registered 14 shots on target in his first 12 league games this term, but in his last 10 games he's recorded an impressive 20 shots on target, at an average of exactly two per game.

We have no problems with Haaland being favourite in this Match Up to have more shots on target on Saturday, but should he be as short at 8/151.53 with Palmer out at 13/53.60?

We don't think so, and we're more than happy to take a chance on Palmer getting more shots on target than Haaland in the Premier League's top game this weekend.

Recommended Bet

Back Palmer to have more Shots on Target than Haaland

SBK13/5

Now read more Football previews and tips here

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

