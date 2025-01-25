Man City v Chelsea: Use Betfair Build Ups to back 13/5 Palmer to out-shoot Haaland

Build Ups is here!

Man City v Chelsea

Saturday, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Football

Match Ups - Palmer to have more Shots on Target than Haaland

Manchester City are on home soil, they are odds-on favourites to beat Chelsea, and in attack will be their star striker Erling Haaland. A striker who - as you can see from the below stats - have already registered 50 shots on target this season.

Erling Haaland 28 appearances for Man City this season Goals 21 Assists 3 Shots 103 Shots per 90 3.7 Shots on Target 58 Shots on Target per 90 2.1

But there is a caveat to those shots on target stats for Haaland, mainly that 34 of them came in his first 12 games of the season at an average of 2.83 per game.

Man City then went into a slump, and so too did Haaland, and although Pep Guardiola's men have recovered of late, scoring 14 goals in their last four Premier League outings, Haaland's shots on target ratio dropped to 1.8 per game in has last 10 league starts.

Unlike Haaland, Cole Palmer won't be playing as an out-and-out striker, but he's undoubtedly Chelsea's star man and main goalscoring threat.

As the below stats show he's scored 14 Premier League goals this term and only trails Haaland in the shots stakes by 12 (Haaland 89, Palmer 77).

Cole Palmer 33 appearances for Chelsea this season Goals 14 Assists 8 Shots 115 Shots per 90 3.7 Shots on Target 46 Shots on Target per 90 1.5

Of those 77 shots, 34 have been on target, and while that stat leaves him trailing Haaland by some distance, Palmer has actually increased his ratio in recent months. The 22-year-old registered 14 shots on target in his first 12 league games this term, but in his last 10 games he's recorded an impressive 20 shots on target, at an average of exactly two per game.

We have no problems with Haaland being favourite in this Match Up to have more shots on target on Saturday, but should he be as short at 8/151.53 with Palmer out at 13/53.60?

We don't think so, and we're more than happy to take a chance on Palmer getting more shots on target than Haaland in the Premier League's top game this weekend.