Man City v Chelsea: Use Betfair Build Ups to back 13/5 Palmer to out-shoot Haaland
Betfair Build Ups is our new player-based style of betting where you can back one player to perform better than another, or two players to combine to perform to a set target. On Saturday, Man City host Chelsea and Mike Norman is backing Cole Palmer to have more shots on target than Erling Haaland...
-
Betfair Builds Up for Saturday's televised clash at the Etihad
-
Palmer worth chancing at 13/53.60 to beat Haaland
-
-
Man City v Chelsea
Saturday, 17:30
Live on Sky Sports Football
Match Ups - Palmer to have more Shots on Target than Haaland
Manchester City are on home soil, they are odds-on favourites to beat Chelsea, and in attack will be their star striker Erling Haaland. A striker who - as you can see from the below stats - have already registered 50 shots on target this season.
Erling Haaland
28 appearances for Man City this season
Goals
21
Assists
3
Shots
103
Shots per 90
3.7
Shots on Target
58
Shots on Target per 90
2.1
But there is a caveat to those shots on target stats for Haaland, mainly that 34 of them came in his first 12 games of the season at an average of 2.83 per game.
Man City then went into a slump, and so too did Haaland, and although Pep Guardiola's men have recovered of late, scoring 14 goals in their last four Premier League outings, Haaland's shots on target ratio dropped to 1.8 per game in has last 10 league starts.
Unlike Haaland, Cole Palmer won't be playing as an out-and-out striker, but he's undoubtedly Chelsea's star man and main goalscoring threat.
As the below stats show he's scored 14 Premier League goals this term and only trails Haaland in the shots stakes by 12 (Haaland 89, Palmer 77).
Cole Palmer
33 appearances for Chelsea this season
Goals
14
Assists
8
Shots
115
Shots per 90
3.7
Shots on Target
46
Shots on Target per 90
1.5
Of those 77 shots, 34 have been on target, and while that stat leaves him trailing Haaland by some distance, Palmer has actually increased his ratio in recent months. The 22-year-old registered 14 shots on target in his first 12 league games this term, but in his last 10 games he's recorded an impressive 20 shots on target, at an average of exactly two per game.
We have no problems with Haaland being favourite in this Match Up to have more shots on target on Saturday, but should he be as short at 8/151.53 with Palmer out at 13/53.60?
We don't think so, and we're more than happy to take a chance on Palmer getting more shots on target than Haaland in the Premier League's top game this weekend.
Recommended bets
