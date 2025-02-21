Leicester v Brentford: Use Betfair Build-Ups to back Wissa to outscore Mbeumo

Destined to drop, the Foxes continue to hemorrhage goals

Wissa backed to compound the host's struggles

Match Ups - Wissa to score more than Mbeumo

Having resolved their away-day issues, winning their last three on the bounce, Brentford travel to the King Power this Friday in decent enough shape, primed to worsen Leicester's relegation woes.

With the Foxes last picking up any points at home back in early December unsurprisingly the visitors are clear 1/12.00 favourites to prevail and goals plural could be on the cards with Ruud van Nistelrooy's side desperately poor at the back.

In 2024/25 they have conceded 2+ goals in 76% of their league commitments. They've managed to keep just one clean sheet all season.

Add in the fact that Brentford ran out comfortable 4-1 winners in the reverse fixture and it all points to an away win with multiple goals.

This leads us to an intriguing Betfair Build Up bet, pitting two team-mates against one another. Between them, Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo have converted 58% of the Bees goals this term and with both continuing to pepper opposition keepers with shots in recent games it stands to reason that at least one of them will feature strongly in the East Midlands.

Wissa is 15/82.88 to score anytime. Mbeumo is 9/52.80

So who feels more nailed-on to get on the scoresheet this Friday? Here are their key stats for this season.

Player vs Player

English Premier League 11 Yoane Wissa Brentford English Premier League 19 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford Wissa Mbeumo Appearances 35 38 Goals 19 20 Shots 90 85 Shots on target 43 41 Assists 4 7 Chances created 29 70 Passes 563 1092 Fouls 34 25 Fouls won 51 44 Yellow cards 5 3 Red cards 0 0 Powered by

As you can see, there is very little to separate them in terms of attempts on goal and shots on target. To a large extent, Mbeumo's greater goal haul can be attributed to having a better shot accuracy (56% to Wissa's 49%) and by having played a game more.

Really though, there is no significant disparity between the pair, save for Mbeumo's impressive assist-rate, that derives from playing out wide.

Still, it would make sense to go with the Cameroon international. After all, it is he who is in the better goal-scoring form right now, bagging four in his last seven. Wissa by comparison has scored half that number in recent weeks.

Yet, as persuasive as the above is, there are a couple of factors that need to be acknowledged, and both instead point to Wissa.

For whatever reason, of the two, it is the 28-year-old who tends to finish campaigns off more strongly. Last season, from this point on, Wissa fired eight goals. Mbeumo found the back of the net just twice.

Moreover, the opposition comes into play here.

Remarkably, nine of the last 12 goals Leicester have conceded have come from the same condensed area. All have been central to goal. All from between five and eight yards out.

It is the centre-forward Wissa who inhabits this space, much more so than Mbeumo.