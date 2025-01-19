Ipswich v Manchester City: Use Betfair Build Ups to back 15/2 Delap to outscore Haaland

Betfair Builds Up for Super Sunday's 16:30 kick-off

Were City wrong to let young starlet Delap move to Ipswich?

And now to Super Sunday's game in the Premier League - the 16:30 televised Ipswich v Man City clash - where we have come up with a Match Ups wager that pits two strikers, and former teammates, against each other.

Match Ups - Delap to score more goals than Haaland

This is an intriguing Match Up, not least because of the major news that broke on Friday that Erling Haaland has signed a new nine and a half year contract, reportedly earning around £500k per week!

Pretty eye-watering numbers I think you'd agree, and while we can't promise to win you £500k on Sunday, we're going to make a damn good case as to why backing Ipswich striker Liam Delap is very much worth chancing at 15/28.50 to socre more goals than the City hitman in the Super Sunday clash.

Delap of course is a former Citizen himself, and that's the first reason why we think he has a chance of landing the odds in this Match Up. He'll be desperate to put on a show and prove to his form employers that they were wrong to let him go, especially as Man City don't have a recognised out-and-out striker as back-up to Haaland.

Bet there are other factors that give Delap a chance here. He's the Tractor Boys' top scorer this term, with eight goals in 19 starts not to be sniffed at playing for a club heavily fancied to be relegated. He's already scored against some big teams this season including Chelsea, Aston Villa and Tottenham, and he is of course his team's penalty taker.

Liam Delap 32 appearances for Ipswich this season Goals 12 Assists 2

Obviously Haaland is a world class striker, finishing as the Premier League leading goalscorer in each of the last two seasons, and his 16 goals this term - twice as many as Delap - have him in a very good place to win the Golden Boot once more.

But Haaland has only scored three goals in his last 10 matches away from home, and those came against Brighton, Crystal Palace and Leicester, so like his team in general, he's hardly been on top of his game away from the Etihad Stadium.

But we agree that with City being strong favourites to take all three points on Sunday it's only fair that Haaland is a strong 4/61.67 favourite in this Match Up.

However, given that they've only kept one clean sheet in their last 10 games on the road, and that Both Teams to Score lands quite frequently in Man City games, then we believe that Ipswich can get on the scoresheet on Sunday, and the more goals they score the more likely that Delap will find the back of the net at least once.

Will that be enough to outscore Haaland in this Betfair Match Up? At 15/28.50 we're willing to pay to find out.

English Premier League - Both Teams to Score

Team Games BTTS % Fulham 33 23 70 Brighton 33 22 67 Brentford 33 21 64 Wolves 33 21 64 Ipswich 33 21 64 Aston Villa 34 21 62 Bournemouth 33 20 61 Chelsea 33 20 61 West Ham 33 19 58 Tottenham 33 19 58 Man City 34 19 56 Liverpool 33 18 55 Southampton 33 18 55 Arsenal 34 18 53 Crystal Palace 34 18 53 Newcastle 33 17 52 Leicester 33 17 52 Nottm Forest 33 14 42 Man Utd 33 14 42 Everton 33 14 42

