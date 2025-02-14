Brighton v Chelsea: Use Betfair Build-Ups to back Rutter to outshoot Madueke
Tonight's meeting at the Amex is the perfect opportunity to use Betfair Build-Ups with one particular head-to-head standing out.
Brighton and Chelsea immediately resume hostilities following FA Cup action
In-form Rutter backed at 21/103.10 to outfire Madueke
Brighton v Chelsea
Friday Feb 14, 20:00
Live on Sky Sports (UK)
Match Ups - Rutter to have more shots than Madueke
How will Brighton respond tonight after their seven-goal collapse at Forest a fortnight ago, their last league outing?
We can assume changes are afoot, with Fabian Hurzeler shuffling his pack, while the same set-up that defeated Chelsea in the FA Cup last weekend will no doubt be replicated. Why not? After all, it's the exact same fixture, just six days apart, and the Seagulls were good value for the win, restricting the visitors to seven shots. Keeper Bart Verbruggen was called into action only the once.
At the other end meanwhile, Georginio Rutter caused the Blues all manner of problems, putting in a Player of the Match performance and scoring his team's opener.
The French attacker has been in and out of the side all season, but in recent weeks has shone. He is now on the verge of becoming one of Brighton's most important players, scoring five goals in his last 316 minutes of action.
The likelihood of Rutter starting this evening at the Amex leads us to selecting a Betfair Build Up bet, pitting the forward against Noni Madueke of all individuals. Why 'of all individuals'? Because only six players have taken on more shots per 90 in the Premier League than the flying winger. Moreover, as the graph below illustrates, Madueke has bettered Rutter in almost every department this term.
Read on though because value awaits.
Player vs Player
English Premier League
Georginio Rutter
Brighton
English Premier League
Noni Madueke
Chelsea
Rutter Madueke
Simply put, what we're dealing with here is a player coming bang into form matched up against a player drifting out of form, save for an impactful display at home to Wolves last month.
That performance aside, we find that Madueke's high shot haul is drying up a little while Rutter's remains steady. Pertinently, in their last two respective outings both accrued one SOT and two other attempts.
That alone makes the latter's 21/103.10 price to have more shots on target enticing.
There are other factors to consider too.
Madueke has been afforded consistency by repeatedly being played on the right wing. Rutter by comparison has been deployed in five different positions while it surely hasn't helped his numbers being brought off the bench on ten occasions, needing time to get into the rhythm of each contest.
With Brighton still having a point to prove they should be backed at 19/102.90 to prevail while last weekend's personal and collective triumph will be fresh in Rutter's mind. He knows he has the beating of Chelsea's back four.
He could have the beating of Madueke here too.
Now read Kevin Hatchard's Brighton v Chelsea preview here
Recommended bets
