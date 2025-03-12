Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Back Alvarez to outshine Vinicius using Betfair Build Ups

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid

Wednesday 12 March, 20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 3

Match Ups - Alvarez to edge out Vinicius in shooting stakes

If you're not looking forward to this one you're not much of a football fan! These Champions League Madrid derbies are always special, always feisty and alsy have plenty of controversy - before Real Madrid usually end up winning.

And they're a goal ahead crossing the Spanish captial heading into Atletico's den, where Diego Simeone will be emptying his dark arts playbook to try and get his side over the line. It's a big game for big players and that means we've got a host of big names to pick from for our Betfair Build Ups selection.

It promises to be tight but we're backing Julian Alvarez to have more shots on target than Vinicius Junior at 6/42.50.

Player vs Player

Spanish La Liga 19 Julián Alvarez Atlético Spanish La Liga 7 Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid Alvarez Júnior Appearances 37 30 Goals 17 11 Shots 74 81 Shots on target 41 28 Assists 4 8 Chances created 41 59 Passes 889 825 Fouls 26 30 Fouls won 9 70 Yellow cards 5 8 Red cards 0 1 Powered by

There's almost nothing between their totals this season with Alvarez just edging it 42-41 in total shots on target and 1.35-1.25 in terms of shots on target per 90 minutes played.

In terms of accuracy Alvarez also holds the advantage as Vinicius is getting 38.2% of his goal attempts on target while Atletico's Argentinian marksman is up at 49.4%.

Vinicius has hit the target in his last 10 games so Alvarez is likely going to have to have a couple at least, but he's managed two in three of the last four games he's hit the target in, so he's had the volume of late.

There's also the game state with Carlo Ancelotti usually happy to sit and defend in these types of games and trust in his defence and keeper so Alvarez could even have more opportunities to pull the trigger.

With an average shot distance of 17 yards out this season he's certainly not scared to do that, and even if the tie doesn;t go his way, we're backing him to just edge out his illustrious Brazilian rival, at least in terms of shots on target.

Recommended Bet Back Julian Alvarez to have more Shots on Target than Vinicius Junior SBK 6/4

